Bundesliga
Yann Sommer Wife Alina Sommer Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Alina Sommer is famous for being the wife of Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Alina was born and brought up in Germany. She is not the kind of person that enjoys excessive media attraction and stardom. She keeps herself busy with her work and likes to spend quality time with her family. Yann met Alina when he was going through a heartbreak. The Swiss goalkeeper became famous after his heroics in the EURO 2020 tournament and for his incredible performances for the Borussia Mönchengladbach team. Many fans started learning about his career as he rose onto the centre stage. However, most of his followers have very little knowledge about his wife. That’s because the duo has chosen to keep their love life away from the public eye. So, today we have gathered a lot of intriguing facts about the wife of Yann Sommer that we will present in this article. So follow along!
Alina Sommer & Wiki
|Birthday
|1992 (Approx)
|Place of Birth
|Cologne, Germany
|Nationality
|German
|Residency
|N.A
|Husband
|Yann Sommer
|Job
|Lawyer
|N.A
|Height
|N.A
|Weight
|N.A
|Tattoos
|No
|Smoking
|N.A
|Sister / Brother
|N.A
|Father & Mother
|N.A
|Religion
|N.A
|Hair Colour
|Dark
|Eye Colour
|Dark
|Net Worth (approx.)
|N.A
Alina Sommer Childhood and Family
Alina is not the typical WAG. She doesn’t share much information on the internet. That’s because she likes to keep her private life away from the public eye. Furthermore, she also doesn’t do a lot of activity on major social media platforms. Due to these characteristics, we couldn’t fetch many details about her childhood and family. Our guess is that she is approximately 30 years old, but as we don’t know her birthdate, we couldn’t verify the claim. We currently don’t have any information about her father and mother. We are uncertain whether she has any siblings.
Alina Sommer Education
Alina completed her graduation from a local high school. She mostly spent her childhood and early years in Germany. So most of her education was done in her home country. She studied law at Law School in Germany. We believe she was a brilliant student from childhood and was very clear about her dreams.
Alina Sommer career
Alina is a Lawyer and currently working in Germany. She hasn’t disclosed much about her professional journey. That’s why we now don’t know with which firm she is working. She has achieved significant growth in the last few years, and we believe she is in a great position to open her own firm soon.
Alina Sommer Net Worth
Alina’s net worth is under review. We know that she has achieved fame and respect in the professional sector, and she is currently comfortable. However, due to the lack of information, we couldn’t fetch the exact amount of her earnings, and that’s why calculating her net worth has become challenging for us. We are still investigating the matter and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the wife of Yann Sommer.
Alina Sommer husband, Yann Sommer
Yann Sommer started his senior team journey with Swiss team FC Basel. With focus and hard work, he started climbing up internally. He also spent one loan spell with Grasshoppers. However, he didn’t have any European league experience when he signed for Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2014. He has improved his performances each year and has developed himself into a top goalkeeper. In 312 matches for the German club, he has kept a clean sheet in 83 games. In this campaign, he also earned the captain armband being one of the squad’s senior players. He broke all the expectations with the Swiss national team and helped them achieve a respectable Quarter-final spot by beating France.
Alina Sommer and Yann Sommer relationship
Yann Sommer met with his wife Alina in 2016. The Swiss goalkeeper had a girlfriend before that named Sabrina Meie. We believe the long-distance relationship took a toll on their bonding and created many difficulties; however, as we don’t have any information about the exact reason they broke up, we couldn’t verify our claim. Yann and Alina, however, have been loving birds over the years. They have passed the test of time, and after years of dating, they finally tied the knot in 2019. They kept their wedding ceremony private, which their close family and friends attended.
Alina Sommer and Yann Sommer Children
Alina gave birth to their first child, a daughter named Mila Sommer, on September 31, 2019. Their second daughter Nayla was born in June 2021 when the footballer was a part of Euro 2020 team. Alina and Yann spend their time with kids on non-match days.
Alina Sommer Social media
Alina doesn’t like to spend much time scrolling through social media pages. She has an Instagram account. But she prefers to keep it private. She doesn’t post regularly, and only a few close friends have access to check her photos. Alina Sommer posts pictures of her family including her kids and husband. She also shares some reels.
Read More:
Arsenal
Nathaniel Brown to Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis
Arsenal and Manchester City are leading the race to sign Nathaniel Brown, with the Eintracht Frankfurt left-back also being monitored by Aston Villa, Manchester United and Newcastle. The 22-year-old German-American defender has emerged as one of Europe’s most promising left-backs, currently valued at around £19m (€22m) by Transfermarkt.
Player Profile
Name: Nathaniel Brown
Age: 22 years old
Position: Left-Back
Current Club: Eintracht Frankfurt
Height: 178cm
Preferred Foot: Left
Market Value: €22.00m
Contract Status: Under contract at Frankfurt
Nationality: Germany U21 international
Read More: Kenan Yildiz to Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis
Current Season Performance
Brown joined Eintracht Frankfurt in January 2024, initially on loan before securing a permanent transfer. He has made 28 appearances this term while contributing three goals and five assists, establishing himself as Frankfurt’s first-choice left-back under Dino Toppmöller.
His impressive displays earned him the Bundesliga’s November Rookie of the Month award, highlighting his rapid adaptation to top-flight football. This season, he has recorded 46 passes into the box, 7 assists, 143 tackles won, and 55 interceptions, demonstrating both defensive solidity and attacking threat.
SWOT Analysis
Strengths
Attacking Output from Defense Brown’s three goals and five assists in 26 appearances, combined with 46 passes into the box, showcase exceptional attacking productivity for a defender. His ability to contribute meaningfully in the final third addresses Arsenal’s need for width and creativity from full-back positions.
Defensive Reliability With 143 tackles won and 55 interceptions this season, Brown demonstrates the defensive work rate and positional awareness required for Premier League football. His statistics suggest a player capable of handling both defensive phases and transition moments.
Age and Development Potential At 22 years old, Brown represents excellent long-term value with significant room for improvement. His current €22m valuation offers reasonable investment risk compared to established Premier League full-backs commanding higher fees.
Bundesliga Experience Having progressed through Nürnberg’s system before establishing himself at Frankfurt, Brown has proven adaptability and resilience. His experience competing in Germany’s top flight provides tactical foundation for Premier League adjustment.
Read More: Arsenal Fans in Shock As Ex-Player in Induced Coma After Suffering Significant Brain Injury During Match
International Recognition His Germany U21 status indicates recognition at international level, suggesting technical ability and mentality suited to high-pressure situations that Arsenal regularly face.
Physical Profile His height and athletic build suit the Premier League’s physical demands. The combination of pace and strength allows him to compete effectively in aerial duels while maintaining recovery speed in defensive transitions.
Weaknesses
Limited High-Level Experience Brown only began his senior career with Nürnberg’s reserves in 2022, indicating relatively limited experience at elite level. This could impact his ability to handle Arsenal’s immediate expectations and pressure.
Premier League Adaptation Unknown Having spent his entire professional career in Germany, questions remain about his adjustment to Premier League intensity, physicality, and tactical demands. The transition period could affect immediate contributions.
Read More: How things looked in the English Premier League when Arsenal last faced Bolton Wanderers?
Defensive Partnership Questions Arsenal’s current defensive system requires specific understanding with center-backs. Brown’s integration with players like Gabriel and William Saliba would need development time that may not align with short-term objectives.
Competition Pressure Interest from Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle, and Aston Villa creates competitive pressure that could inflate transfer costs beyond reasonable valuations for a relatively unproven player.
Consistency Across Full Season While his statistics appear impressive, questions remain about maintaining performance levels across a full Premier League campaign’s physical and mental demands.
Opportunities
Arsenal’s Left-Back Requirements Arsenal’s current left-back situation with Oleksandr Zinchenko’s inconsistent form and injury concerns creates immediate opportunity for Brown to establish himself as first-choice option.
Mikel Arteta’s Development Record Arteta’s proven track record developing young defenders, demonstrated with players like William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu, suggests Brown could flourish under his tactical guidance and defensive coaching methods.
Premier League Platform The Premier League’s global exposure would accelerate Brown’s development while potentially increasing his international prospects with Germany’s senior national team.
Tactical Flexibility Benefits Arsenal’s tactical system could benefit from Brown’s attacking attributes, providing width and creativity that complements their possession-based approach and high defensive line.
Long-term Investment Value At €22m and 22 years old, Brown represents excellent potential return on investment, with significant resale value protection should he develop as expected.
German Market Appeal Signing a promising German international could expand Arsenal’s commercial presence in German markets while appealing to German supporters globally.
Threats
Intense Transfer Competition Manchester City and other Premier League rivals’ interest creates bidding war scenarios that could inflate costs beyond reasonable valuations for Arsenal’s transfer budget constraints.
Frankfurt Reluctance As an established first-team player contributing significantly to Frankfurt’s campaign, the German club will be reluctant to lose a key asset mid-season or without substantial compensation.
Adaptation Period Requirements The transition from Bundesliga to Premier League could require extended adjustment time that Arsenal’s immediate title ambitions may not accommodate without guaranteed short-term contributions.
Financial Fair Play Considerations Arsenal’s recent transfer activity and FFP monitoring could limit their ability to compete financially with rivals offering higher wages or transfer fees for Brown’s signature.
Alternative Target Priority Arsenal may prioritize other positions or more established players, reducing their commitment to meeting Frankfurt’s valuation demands in competitive transfer scenarios.
Injury Risk Concerns Any injury concerns or fitness issues could derail transfer negotiations while impacting his immediate availability for Arsenal’s demanding fixture schedule across multiple competitions.
Verdict
Nathaniel Brown represents excellent value and potential for Arsenal’s left-back requirements. His impressive statistical output of 7 assists, 143 tackles won, and 55 interceptions demonstrates the complete full-back profile Mikel Arteta seeks.
His Bundesliga Rookie of the Month award indicates consistent high-level performance and adaptability that could translate effectively to Premier League demands. The combination of defensive reliability and attacking threat addresses Arsenal’s tactical needs.
However, competition from Manchester City, Manchester United, and other Premier League rivals poses significant challenges to Arsenal’s pursuit. The lack of Premier League experience represents the primary risk factor.
At €22m valuation, Brown offers reasonable financial risk compared to established Premier League alternatives. His age profile aligns perfectly with Arsenal’s long-term squad planning and development philosophy.
The German international’s attacking output and defensive statistics suggest he could provide immediate upgrade on current options while offering significant long-term potential under Arteta’s guidance.
Rating: 8/10 – An excellent signing opportunity that addresses immediate needs while providing long-term value, justified by his statistical output, age profile, and development potential despite Premier League adaptation risks.
Bayern Munich
Anika Bissel: Manuel Neuer Girlfriend, net worth, career, kids, and family
Anika Bissel is a professional and is known for being the girlfriend of the greatest goalkeeper of this era Manuel Neuer.
Bissel is also from Germany, and she is known for being the partner of legendary German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.
Anika Bissel Facts
|Birth Place
|Erlangen, Germany
|Father’s Name
|NA
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Gemini
|Net Worth (2021)
|$40 million
|Salary (2021)
|NA
|Age
|23
|Date of Birth
|June 11, 2000
|University
|NA
|Nationality
|German
|Boyfriend
|Manuel Neuer
|Children
|No Children
|Social Media
Anika Bissel and Manuel Neuer Families
Bissel was born on June 11, 2000, in Erlangen, Germany. She has not disclosed anything about her parents, but she has one sibling, Christopher Bissel, a handball player.
Marita and Peter Neuer gave birth to Manuel Neuer, who was raised as a Catholic. Marcel, his younger brother, is a football player as well. Beyond this, not much is known about Neuer’s family because he is a well-known recluse who keeps his private affairs private.
Neuer, however, comes from a close-knit family that values hard work and dedication, as may be assumed from the material that is now accessible. His mother teaches at the same school where his younger sister, Sumona, attends classes, and he is said to have loving and nice parents. Neuer has also cited his grandfather as a significant person in his life who instilled in him the value of discipline and hard work.
Anika Bissel boyfriend Manuel Neuer
Neuer is one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of sports. He has been described as a “sweeper-keeper” because of his playing style and speed when rushing off his line to anticipate opponents.
Manuel started his career at Schalke 04, where he won the DFB-Pokal and DFL-Ligapokal, In 2011, he signed for Bayern Munich, and since then, he has never looked back. He has won 26 trophies, including nine Bundesliga titles and two UEFA Champions League titles in 2013 and 2020, both as a part of the trebles.
Neuer played his international football for Germany and won the 2014 FIFA World Cup with them and the Golden Glove award for being the best goalkeeper in the tournament. He was awarded the UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year and IFFHS Best Goalkeeper from 2011 to 2020 five times each of the World’s Best Goalkeepers. He achieved his 300th Bundesliga win on 23 October 2021, in a match against Hoffenheim. He accomplished this feat in his 447th top-flight game, moving closer to the Bundesliga record held by Oliver Kahn.
Anika and Manuel Neuer Kids
Manuel Neuer was in a relationship with Kathrin Glich until 2014. In 2015 Neuer started a relationship with Nina Weiss. On May 21, 2017, Neuer and Weiss married in Tannheim, Austria, in a church wedding. But the couple separated in early 2020. After only four months of separation from his wife, Neuer started dating Anika Bissel. They don’t have any children, though, yet.
Anika Bissel Profession, Career, Net Worth
Anika is a professional handball player. Her first club was HC Erlangen, where she played for many years. Bissel moved to Bundesliga and now she plays for SG H2Ku Herrenberg as a left winger. She has also enrolled in a university in Fashion Management. Bissel doesn’t have any social media as she is focused on her career and education. There is no estimation of her net worth, but Manuel Neuer has an estimated net worth of $40 million.
FAQs about Anika Bissel
|When did get Anika Bissel and Manuel Neuer married?
|They are not married.
|What is Anika doing now?
|She is a professional handball player.
|How old is Anika?
|Anika is 23 years old.
|Nationality of Anika?
|Anika is German
|What is Anika’s net worth?
|They have an estimated net worth of $40 million
Read More on Football:
Bundesliga
Randal Kolo Muani 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Randal Kolo Muani is a French professional football player who plays as a forward for the Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt and for the French national team and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Randal Kolo Muani joined the German professional club Eintracht Frankfurt from Ligue 1 club Nantes in 2021. He is a young player and has shown a lot of confidence and has a long way to go in his career.
He was included in the French squad for the 202 FIFA World Cup and played an important role in the team’s campaign. While we know his abilities on the pitch, let us get to know more about the player’s profile in detail in the following paragraphs.
Randal Kolo Muani Facts And Wiki
|Birth Place
|Bondy, France
|Father’s Name
|NA
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Sagittarius
|Net Worth
|$2.5m
|Age
|24
|Birthday
|5 December 1998
|Nationality
|French
|Position
|Forward
|Senior Clubs
|Nantes B, Nantes, Boulogne, Eintracht Frankfurt
|Achievements
|1x World Cup participant
1x French cup winner
1x World Cup runner-up
|Girlfriend
|NA
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
Randal Kolo Muani’s Net Worth and Salary
Randal is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be $2.5 million as of 2022. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at €37.00m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.
He currently earns a salary of €1,500,000 per year playing for the Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.
Randal Kolo Muani Club Career
Kolo Muani began footballing at Villepinte FC’s academy in 2005. Later he moved to Tremblay FC in 2010 and stayed there for a year before moving to Torcy. He left the club to join Nantes in 2015. He signed his first professional contract with the club in 2018 after getting promoted to the senior squad.
He made his senior debut for the team on 30 November 2018 against Saint-Etienne which ended in a 3-0 loss. He was loaned out to Boulogne in 2019 for a season. He made 14 league appearances for the club on loan scoring 3 goals.
He was sold to the Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022 and he signed a long-term deal with the club. He scored his first Champions League goal against Marseille on 26 October 2022 which ended in a 2-1 victory. He scored the winning goal against Sporting CP which made the team qualify for the knockout phase of the Champions League and it was the first time in their history to reach knockouts.
Randal Kolo Muani International Career
Kolo Muani played for the U21 team of the France football team before playing for the senior team. He was included in the France squad for the World Cup replacing Christopher Nkunku after he was ruled out due to injury. He scored his first goal for the country against Morocco in the semifinals of the World Cup after netting the ball from a shot by Kylian Mbappe which was deflected to him.
Randal Kolo Muani Family
Kolo Muani was born on the 5th of December 1998 in Bondy, a commune in Paris, France. His parents were of Congolese descent. However, the names of his parents are not readily available on the internet. He is also believed to have an older brother. He had a tough upbringing, but his family was very supportive of his football career. They struggled a lot to get him into professional football. Other details about the family are not yet known.
Randal Kolo Muani’s Girlfriend
Randal Kolo Muani is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend his time on the pitch rather than dating a person. As the player prefers to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.
Randal Kolo Muani Sponsors and Endorsements
The Defender has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Randal Kolo Muani Cars and Tattoos
Randal Kolo Muani has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Bondy. But in an interview, he mentioned his interest in sports cars. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.
Read More:
- Simon Adingra 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
- Daniel Amartey 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
- Joe Aribo 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more
FAQs about Randal Kolo Muani
|What is the net worth of Randal Kolo Muani?
|The net worth of Randal Kolo Muani is $2.5m.
|How many clubs has Randal Kolo Muani played for?
|Randal Kolo Muani has played with four clubs at the senior level – Nantes B,
Nantes, Boulogne, Eintracht Frankfurt
|How old is Randal Kolo Muani?
|He is 24 years old.
|Nationality of Randal Kolo Muani?
|He is French.
|Has Randal Kolo Muani ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.
Home » Off The Pitch »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”