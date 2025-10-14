Alina Sommer is famous for being the wife of Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Alina was born and brought up in Germany. She is not the kind of person that enjoys excessive media attraction and stardom. She keeps herself busy with her work and likes to spend quality time with her family. Yann met Alina when he was going through a heartbreak. The Swiss goalkeeper became famous after his heroics in the EURO 2020 tournament and for his incredible performances for the Borussia Mönchengladbach team. Many fans started learning about his career as he rose onto the centre stage. However, most of his followers have very little knowledge about his wife. That’s because the duo has chosen to keep their love life away from the public eye. So, today we have gathered a lot of intriguing facts about the wife of Yann Sommer that we will present in this article. So follow along!

Alina Sommer & Wiki

Birthday 1992 (Approx) Place of Birth Cologne, Germany Nationality German Residency N.A Husband Yann Sommer Job Lawyer Instagram N.A Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Alina Sommer Childhood and Family

Alina is not the typical WAG. She doesn’t share much information on the internet. That’s because she likes to keep her private life away from the public eye. Furthermore, she also doesn’t do a lot of activity on major social media platforms. Due to these characteristics, we couldn’t fetch many details about her childhood and family. Our guess is that she is approximately 30 years old, but as we don’t know her birthdate, we couldn’t verify the claim. We currently don’t have any information about her father and mother. We are uncertain whether she has any siblings.

Alina Sommer likes to avoid excessive attention. (Credit: Instagram)

Alina Sommer Education

Alina completed her graduation from a local high school. She mostly spent her childhood and early years in Germany. So most of her education was done in her home country. She studied law at Law School in Germany. We believe she was a brilliant student from childhood and was very clear about her dreams.

Alina Sommer career

Alina is a Lawyer and currently working in Germany. She hasn’t disclosed much about her professional journey. That’s why we now don’t know with which firm she is working. She has achieved significant growth in the last few years, and we believe she is in a great position to open her own firm soon.

Alina Sommer cheering for her husband during World Cup 2018. (Credit: Imago Images, PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUTxSUIxITA)

Alina Sommer Net Worth

Alina’s net worth is under review. We know that she has achieved fame and respect in the professional sector, and she is currently comfortable. However, due to the lack of information, we couldn’t fetch the exact amount of her earnings, and that’s why calculating her net worth has become challenging for us. We are still investigating the matter and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the wife of Yann Sommer.

Alina Sommer husband, Yann Sommer

Yann Sommer started his senior team journey with Swiss team FC Basel. With focus and hard work, he started climbing up internally. He also spent one loan spell with Grasshoppers. However, he didn’t have any European league experience when he signed for Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2014. He has improved his performances each year and has developed himself into a top goalkeeper. In 312 matches for the German club, he has kept a clean sheet in 83 games. In this campaign, he also earned the captain armband being one of the squad’s senior players. He broke all the expectations with the Swiss national team and helped them achieve a respectable Quarter-final spot by beating France.

The duo has been together since 2016. (Picture was taken from fastnep.com)

Alina Sommer and Yann Sommer relationship

Yann Sommer met with his wife Alina in 2016. The Swiss goalkeeper had a girlfriend before that named Sabrina Meie. We believe the long-distance relationship took a toll on their bonding and created many difficulties; however, as we don’t have any information about the exact reason they broke up, we couldn’t verify our claim. Yann and Alina, however, have been loving birds over the years. They have passed the test of time, and after years of dating, they finally tied the knot in 2019. They kept their wedding ceremony private, which their close family and friends attended.

Alina Sommer and Yann Sommer Children

Alina gave birth to their first child, a daughter named Mila Sommer, on September 31, 2019. Their second daughter Nayla was born in June 2021 when the footballer was a part of Euro 2020 team. Alina and Yann spend their time with kids on non-match days.

Yann Sommer with his wife and daughter. (Credit: Instagram / @ysommer1)

Alina Sommer Social media

Alina doesn’t like to spend much time scrolling through social media pages. She has an Instagram account. But she prefers to keep it private. She doesn’t post regularly, and only a few close friends have access to check her photos. Alina Sommer posts pictures of her family including her kids and husband. She also shares some reels.

