Chelsea’s Lexi Potter and Chloe Sarwie were both named in the starting XI as England Under 23s progressed to the final of the WU23 European Competition with a 1-0 win over the Netherlands on Monday.

Blues goalkeeper Katie Cox who is currently on loan at Aberdeen was also named on the bench for the semi final clash which took place at the Murcia Stadium.

Our U23 #YoungLionesses to face the Netherlands 🦁



Good luck, girls 💪 pic.twitter.com/Bw7eWHQCYw — Lionesses (@Lionesses) April 13, 2026

London City Lionesses striker Isobel Goodwin bagged the only goal of the game while Manchester City goalkeeper Khiara Keating made a crucial save in the final stages to preserve the clean sheet which sent England through to the final.

Potter Played Opening 74 Minutes

Midfielder Potter who has made three starts and nine substitute appearances for the Chelsea first team this season played the opening 74 minutes of the semi final. She was substituted for Everton’s Laila Harbert as England managed the game in the closing stages which demonstrates her growing importance at international level.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Three Blues have been named in the England U23 squad for their upcoming matches against Netherlands and Norway/Sweden.



▪️Chloe Sarwie

▪️Lexi Potter

▪️Katie Cox pic.twitter.com/PCYjwkPOnT — Chelsea Women (@CFC__Women) April 1, 2026

The midfielder has been a regular feature in Sonia Bompastor’s squad this campaign. Her performances for Chelsea have been rewarded with consistent selection for the Under 23s which showcases her development trajectory under the French coach.

Sarwie Earns Player of Match Award

Sarwie earned the Player of the Match award for her efforts at left wing back which is absolutely brilliant recognition. The 17 year old made a key intervention in the second half to snuff out a Netherlands attempt while also contributing in attack with her forward runs.

https://twitter.com/ChelseaFCW/status/2043961679499641284?s=20

The defender made her first Chelsea start against London City Lionesses on March 21 and has made a further five substitute appearances under Bompastor. Those contributions have been recognised on the international stage as the teenager has been made a key member of the Under 23 squad playing above her age category which highlights her exceptional talent.

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