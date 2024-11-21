Young, Smalling and Blind! Manchester United were a very different side the last time they faced Ipswich Town

Manchester United looked very unrecognizable the last time they faced the now-newly-promoted Ipswich Town.

It’s Manchester United vs. Ipswich Town this weekend, and the game marks the debut of the Red Devils’ new manager Ruben Amorim. While they have looked a mere shadow of themselves ever since Sir Alex Ferguson departed in 2013, Amorim’s arrival has sparked a fresh breath of belief in the red side of Manchester.

In this article we take a look at the last time Manchester United faced Ipswich Town. Ipswich, being a newly-promoted team, haven’t faced the big teams in the EPL for a while. The last time they took on Man United, it was the 23rd of September, 2015 in the 3rd round of the League Cup. The Red Devils eased to a 3-0 victory.

Here is a look at how Manchester United lined up the last time they faced Ipswich Town.

GK – David de Gea

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – MAY 28: David De Gea holds two match balls during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Fulham FC at Old Trafford on May 28, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

The iconic Spanish shot-stopper went on to be a regular starter for Manchester United until 2023 (starting from 2011). He now plays for Fiorentina in the Serie A, after being a free agent for a year, between 2023 and 2024.

CB – Chris Smalling

Having joined Manchester United in 2010, Smalling went on to be a part of the team until 2020, before his departure to Roma (following a one-year loan deal there, 2019/20). He now plays for Al-Fayha in the Saudi Pro League.

CB – Daley Blind

Daley Blind was in his second year at Manchester United. He left the club in 2018 to join Ajax. After 5 years, he ended up in Bayern Munich for a short half-season spell. Then, he joined Girona in LaLiga, and has been a regular starter for them ever since.

LB – Ashley Young

Ashley Young celebrates after scoring against Watford. (Getty Images)

Ashley Young was in his early years as a full-back. He remained a part of Manchester United until 2020, before joining Inter Milan for a year. In 2021, Young joined Aston Villa. After 2 years at the club, Young joined Everton, and has been a regular starter there, going strong at almost 40 years of age.

RB – Antonio Valencia

Antonio Valencia spent a decade at Manchester United before leaving them in 2019. He hung up his boots in 2021, at 35 years of age.

CDM – Ander Herrera

Ander Herrera’s role at Manchester United was underrated. The midfielder was a part of the club for 5 years, making over 130 league appearances. He joined PSG in 2019. After leaving PSG in 2023, he joined Athletic Bilbao (having already played in the 2022/23 season for them on loan).

CM – Andreas Pereira

Andreas Pereira was in his formative years at Manchester United. Although he was a part of the club until 2022, starting from 2014, he made just 45 league appearances for them. He had also gone on multiple loan spells during his time there. He now is a regular starter for Fulham.

CM – Bastian Schweinsteiger

The legendary German midfielder was in his first season at Manchester United. He left the club in 2017 to join Chicago Fire. In 2019 he hung up his boots.

CM – Marouane Fellaini

One of David Moyes’ favorite men, Fellaini joined Manchester United in 2013. He was a part of the club until 2019. He then joined Chinese club Shandong Taishan. Fellaini hung up his boots in 2024, after 5 years with the Chinese club.

CAM – Juan Mata

The immaculate Juan Mata was in his second season at Manchester United. He went on to be a part of the club until 2022, making close to 200 league appearances. Mata now plays for Western Sydney Wanderers in Australia.

ST – Wayne Rooney

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Former Derby County Manager Wayne Rooney during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Derby County at The Hawthorns on September 14, 2021 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Wayne Rooney, arguably the greatest ever Manchester United player. Rooney was in his final seasons at Manchester United. He left the club in 2017, to return to boyhood club Everton. After a year there, he joined MLS club D.C. United in 2018. He retired in 2021, having last played for Derby County. He is now the head coach of Plymouth Argyle.