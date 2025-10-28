Who Is Mendy Tielemans? Meet The Wife Of Youri Tielemans

Mendy Tielemans is majorly known as the wife of football star Youri Tielemans. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Due to the incredible achievements Youri has achieved in the last few seasons, the Leicester City star has attracted huge media attention. He was the hero of the Foxes’ FA Cup triumph in 2020/21 and scored a goal in the final against Chelsea in the final. So, it is clear that the 26-year-old star isn’t short of admirers.

However, her love life is a complete mystery to most fans. That’s because the couple has maintained a low profile over the years. We have taken the responsibility to bring many interesting facts about the exciting life of Mendy Tielemans – wife of Youri Tielemans.

Mendy Tielemans Childhood and Family

Mandy is the type of person who has an excellent value for her privacy. The beautiful Belgian lady was born in 1997. However, we don’t know anything about her father or mother. We are still investigating to retrieve the exact date of her birth, information about her early life and whether she has any siblings. So don’t forget to come back to the article if we update any new information.

Mendy Tielemans – wife of Youri Tielemans with her daughter. (Credit: photonews)



Mendy Tielemans Education

Mandy completed her high school education at a local institution and went to university for further studies. However, due to the lack of information, we couldn’t get the exact names of her enrolled institutions. We have no idea if Mendy Tielemans completed a graduation in computer science, fashion, or biotechnology.

Mendy Tielemans career

Mandy’s career is currently under review. As we said earlier, she likes to keep her personal life away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed any information about her job. From the information we have, there is a high possibility that the Belgian beauty is a housewife. From the appearances she has made during Leicester’s games, it is evident that she is a caring mother and a fierce supporter. Stay tuned to get more details on her career!

Mendy Tielemans Net Worth

As we could not track Mandy’s job, we are currently uncertain about her net worth. We don’t have any information about her earnings either. In contrast, Youri’s salary data is clearly available on the public medium. His current salary in Leicester is believed to be around €2 Million per year, and his net worth is over €12.5 Million. Even if Mandy doesn’t earn any salary, Youri’s earnings are enough for the family to live a luxurious life.

https://twitter.com/AVFCOfficial/status/1667585033970884611?s=20

Mendy Tielemans and Youri Tielemans’ relationship

Youri Tielemans and his wife Mandy have been together since the Leicester star was still playing for Anderlecht. It was before the time Youri became famous and a superstar footballer. From the information we have, the pair tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony attended by only some of their close friends and family.

Their love history could be unknown; however, the extent of their love and their commitment to the relationship is pretty clear. Mendy often comes to the stadium with their children to support Youri, and the camera has spotted several times the beautiful smile on the Belgian beauty’s face when Youri scores.

Mendy is a big supporter of her husband, Youri. (The picture was taken from voetbalprimeur.be)

Mendy Tielemans Husband Youri Tielemans’ Career

Tielemans began his football journey at Anderlecht, where he had a successful stint, making 185 appearances and scoring 35 goals in four seasons. During this time, he won the league title twice and earned the title of Belgian Professional Footballer of the Year in 2017. Notably, he became the youngest Belgian player to participate in the UEFA Champions League at the age of 16 years and 148 days.

Tielemans signed a five-year contract and went to Monaco in Ligue 1 in 2017. He arrived for Leicester City later in the year, first on loan, and eventually agreed to a permanent contract with the team for an estimated sum of £32 million. In the FA Cup Final of 2021, while playing for Leicester City, he scored the game-winning goal, giving Leicester its first-ever FA Cup victory.

Before making his senior national team debut in November 2016, Tielemans had previously represented Belgium at several junior levels internationally. In addition to playing in the UEFA Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup, he was a member of the team that finished third at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. In June 2023, Aston Villa announced that they had reached an agreement to sign Tielemans on a free transfer once his Leicester City contract expires on July 1, 2023.

Youri Tielemans is the husband of Mendy Tielemans. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Mendy Tielemans and Youri Tielemans Children

Their family has become bigger in the last couple of years. Their first daughter Melina was born In March 2017, and the couple welcomed their second daughter, Leana, in October 2019. They also have a son and there is no information about their third kid.

Mendy Tielemans Social media

Mendy doesn’t have an account on the major social media platforms. As we already know, she likes her privacy and tries to avoid as much media attention as possible; it is not very surprising that she has chosen not to share her personal photos on public media. However, this is very rare among the famous WAGs of football stars. She might open an account on the future, but Mendy Tielemans doesn’t have an account on Instagram right now. It is surprising that a young girl like her not having an account.

Read More: