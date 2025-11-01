Google News
Thai Coliri – Yuri Alberto Girlfriend, her Family and more
Thai Coliri is famous for being the girlfriend of rising Brazilian striker Yuri Alberto. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Thai is not the typical WAG and she doesn’t like to make excessive public appearances. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she has become the fiancee of Yuri Alberto lately, she managed to keep it secret for a period. That’s why many fans don’t know much about their love story.
Since joining Zenit Saint Petersburg in 2022, Yuri Alberto has been a crucial member of the team and a professional football player. Yuri is one of the most thrilling players to watch right now, and many of his fans are curious about his love life and want to know if she is seeing anyone. So, without further ado, let’s get started!
Thai Coliri Childhood and Family
Thai was born on May 9, 2001. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We don’t have any information regarding her siblings. Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful Brazilian lady has become quite challenging. However, we are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful girlfriend of Yuri Alberto.
Thai Coliri Education
Thai spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in Brazil. So there’s a high chance she completed her education at local institutions. We know that she completed her high school graduation in her hometown. After completing secondary education, she enrolled at a renowned medical institution in Brazil to study dental science.
Thai Coliri Career
Thai is a dentist. Even though she is currently enrolled at a university, she is practising her trade. Thai was always interested in helping others and when she stumbled upon the dental career, she felt she was destined to become one. Over time, she has grown a strong love for her work. She also owns a clothing venture named Lumiar Solar. Thai sells outfits throughout Brazil.
Thai Coliri Net Worth
Thai’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. But if our claim is valid and she is currently a full-time student, then her net worth seems to be considerably lower.
However, that doesn’t indicate anything about her lifestyle. Thai’s partner Alberto earns a significant amount every year from his professional contract; thus, only his income is enough for the family to enjoy a luxurious life.
Thai Coliri and Yuri Alberto Relationship
Yuri Alberto met his girlfriend in 2019. Since then, the duo has remained inseparable. Their love story starts with a normal friendship, but it didn’t take them long to understand each other’s feelings. The pair managed to keep their relationship a secret for a long time.
They kept their appearances low-key and avoided the media’s attention. After several years of dating, Yuri proposed to Thai in October 2020, shortly after they welcomed their first child. However, they are not rushing their marriage because we believe they might have big plans for it.
Thai Coliri and Yuri Alberto Children
The duo has one child, a daughter. Their First daughter, Ysis Coliri Monteiro, was born in June 2020.
Thai Coliri Social media
Thai has earned a lot of fame after her relationship with Yuri Alberto became public. She likes spending time without the media’s camera; hence she doesn’t give them much information about herself. She has an Instagram account and constantly posts alluring images of herself. She also promotes her fashion products on her handle. With 30k followers, Thai has been posting stories and pictures frequently.
Arsenal
Milly Adams – Ben White Girlfriend, her Family and more
Milly Adams is famous for being the girlfriend of Arsenal star Ben White. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Despite coming from a humble background, Milly Adams has already advanced in her professional path. Milly has 31k followers on her Instagram profile. She is currently a renowned model and an Instagram star. Later on, in this article, we will learn more about her profession. But our main focus will be the beautiful relationship between Milly and Arsenal centre-back Ben White.
Since joining Arsenal in 2021, Ben White has become a regular under Mikel Arteta. He has barely missed any Premier League action in this campaign and remains a crucial player for the Gunners. Along with his professional life, there has been massive improvement in White’s personal life as he has found the suitable woman for his love life.
Milly Adams Childhood and Family
Milly was born on May February 2, 1997, in Hertfordshire, England, making her nationality English. Despite having a significant online presence, she never discussed her private life on any public media. That’s why we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupations. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown.
We believe she didn’t have an entirely comfortable childhood, but her parents did everything to make sure she got a good headstart in her life. We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article if we find something new. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Ben White.
Milly Adams Education
Milly went to a local high school in her hometown. She was a curious student who always looked for explanations. Once she found something interesting, she would spend hours reading and researching the topic. The English beauty earned a degree after completing graduation in 2019. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know what her major was.
Milly Adams career
Milly is a professional model. She was passionate about modelling from her college days. So she started modelling for local photographers, which earned her a pretty good amount. Due to her striking looks and photogenic body, she gained popularity among experienced photographers. She also acts as a brand ambassador for many famous bikini brands.
Milly’s alluring looks became a hit on social media. She gained immense popularity on Instagram. She mostly shares images of herself in fashionable attires. She also adds snaps from her gym activities. Due to her large audience, she has a great potential to earn money if she starts monetising.
Milly Adams Net Worth
Milly hasn’t shared any information about her earnings. We couldn’t calculate her net worth as we don’t have the exact number of her yearly wages. However, we believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling gigs. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, which comes at an attractive price.
So she might have a significant net worth. We are looking for more information and will update the article if we find reliable data. Milly’s boyfriend, Ben White, earns a significant income from his Arsenal contract.
Milly Adams and Ben White relationship
Ben White met with his girlfriend in January 2022. We are not pretty sure how they met. But we believe it was love at first sight as the duo was instantly attracted to each other’s charm, and it was only a matter of time before anyone made a move. The pair finally communicated each other’s feelings, and it was an accurate match. After they started going out together more often, they realised that they had to spend the rest of their lives together.
The couple built a strong bond quickly and has remained inseparable since then. In February, they made their relationship public by sharing pictures on their respective social media accounts. They tied the knot in 2023. Milly Adams shared the happy news on her profile saying she married her bestfriend.
Milly Adams and Ben White Children
The duo doesn’t have any children at this point. Even though they are madly in love, their relationship is premature at this point. They might require some time before taking a big step like welcoming a baby.
Milly Adams Social media
Milly has earned a significant fan following on Instagram, and her fanbase is continuously growing. With 31k followers, her reach has been phenomenal. She mostly shares alluring pictures of herself in different attractive attires. Milly also shares her boyfriend’s pictures. Her feed is full of pictures of her adorable bikini looks. She also has several photos of Ben on her Instagram feed.
Álvaro Fernández – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Alvaro Fernandez Carreras, born on March 23, 2003, is a Spanish left-back currently showcasing his skills with La Liga’s Real Madrid, and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Beginning his football journey with clubs like Racing de Ferrol and Deportivo de La Coruña, Alvaro Fernandez joined Real Madrid in 2017. Fernández made a significant move to Manchester United in September 2020, impressing with the under-23 team before earning a spot on the first-team bench.
Recognized for his contributions, he received the U23 Player of the Year award in 2022. Currently on loan at Granada, Fernández has also represented Spain at the youth international level.
Alvaro Fernandez Net Worth and Salary
Álvaro Fernández, Real Madrid’s D/WB L, earns £149,000 per week, or £7,748,000 a year, at the age of just twenty two. His £9,000,000 net worth is evidence of his promising football career. With a market value of €12.00 million, Fernández, who was born in Spain, clearly has potential in sports. His income has seen a massive surge and the youngster is one of the best players of Real Madrid right now.
Álvaro Fernández Club Career
Originating in Ferrol, Spain, Fernández started his football career with local teams Deportivo de La Coruña, Racing de Ferrol, and Galicia de Caranza. Real Madrid, one of the biggest teams in football, noticed his talent and decided to sign him in 2017. In September 2020, Fernández signed a four-year contract with Manchester United, marking a significant transition to the English Premier League. Powerhouses in Europe like Barcelona and Manchester City expressed interest in him after his arrival, demonstrating his promising talent.
During the 2020–21 campaign, Fernández first developed his abilities with Manchester United’s under–23 squad, where he made 20 league appearances and made a significant impact. His status as a consistent starter was cemented the next season, when he participated in 21 league games and demonstrated his adaptability in a number of competitions, such as the UEFA Youth League and the EFL Trophy.
He was called up to the Manchester United first team in April 2022 as a result of his hard work and performance. Even though he was first named on the bench, it was a big step for his developing career. Manchester United recognised Álvaro Fernández’s skill by awarding him the U23 Player of the Year title in May 2022. Seeking further growth and experience, he embarked on a loan spell with EFL Championship side Preston North End for the 2022–23 season. Continuing his journey, Fernández joined La Liga club Granada on loan in September 2023, showcasing his adaptability and contributing to the team’s defensive strength.
In 2025, Álvaro Fernández moved to Real Madrid, s on a six-year deal valued at €50 million. The youngster made his debut for Madrid against Osasuna.
Álvaro Fernández International Career
Fernández has represented Spain at the under-19 and under-21 levels, making his under-19 debut in October 2021. As he continues to evolve and make strides in his career, Álvaro Fernández Carreras stands as a promising talent with a bright future ahead.
Álvaro Fernández Family
Evan Ferguson was born in Ferrol, Spain on March 23, 2003. Because he keeps information about his family private, his fans are curious about his lineage. The football player keeps his personal life hidden from the public by taking a discreet approach with regard to details about his parents and siblings. Ferguson keeps his family issues private, lending his personal history a shroud of mystery even as the world applauds his on-field prowess.
Álvaro Fernández’s Girlfriend
Evan Ferguson is still evasive about his personal life, even in the midst of his formative years. The football player puts his career first amidst the challenges of development, keeping the specifics of his personal life out of the public eye. The complexities of his personal journey are hidden by his focus on his career ascent.
Álvaro Fernández Sponsors and Endorsements
Evan Ferguson is a proud representative of Adidas, demonstrating his commitment to the company on the field by only wearing their gear. The football player is grateful for the partnership with Adidas and regularly posts pictures of himself wearing the brand’s merchandise on social media. He also skillfully blends fashion and performance in his athletic endeavours.
Álvaro Fernández Cars and Tattoos
With tattoos covering his chest, Evan Ferguson gives his athletic persona a more intimate touch while also hinting at a side to him off the field. However, the football player keeps certain aspects of his private life, like his taste in cars, hidden from the public eye, so specifics regarding his wheel selection are still unknown.
Dragon Feeds
Mirella Pereira – Georginio Wijnaldum Girlfriend, her Family and more
Mirella Pereira is famous for being the girlfriend of Al-Ettifaq star Georginio Wijnaldum. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Mirella Pereira is a stunning woman who is equally beautiful and smart. She is very health conscious and takes good care of her body. Being the wife of a famous PSG star, she has gained popularity. Nevertheless, she is also a successful entrepreneur and a caring mother.
After spending a successful spell with Liverpool, Georginio Wijnaldum moved to PSG in 2021. The move hasn’t been very emphatic so far as the Dutchman hasn’t gotten many opportunities to feature for the team. However, his personal life remains top-notch as he is spending quality time with his girlfriend Mirella Pereira.
Mirella Pereira Childhood and Family
Mirella was born on June 18, 1994. We don’t know where she was born as there is no information. She doesn’t share much private information despite having a significant online presence. The fact that we don’t know where she was born suggests the level of secrecy she maintains regarding her data.
As she hasn’t revealed anything about her parents, we currently don’t know who her father and mother are and what jobs they do. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. Due to the lack of information, we are unsure how she was raised and her childhood experiences.
We are on the lookout for more details and will update the article once we find reliable information. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Georginio Wijnaldum.
Mirella Pereira Education
Mirella studied at a local high school in her hometown. She hasn’t revealed much about her educational qualifications. We are not sure whether she went to college after completing high school graduation. She built an online presence by leveraging her skills and expertise, but we don’t know whether she is self-taught or learned it in college.
Mirella Pereira career
Mirella is a caring mother. The duo has two lovely children together. So, she takes care of them at home and helps them with their studies. She is the one who spends the most time with their children, so she makes sure they get a good foundation from an early age.
Mirella is also the biggest supporter of Georginio Wijnaldum. She often visits the stadium to cheer for her partner. After a defeat on the field, Josipa cheers up Wijnaldum’s mood, which helps him maintain better mental health and peace of mind.
Mirella Pereira Net Worth
Mirella’s net worth is currently unknown. She hasn’t shared much about her current role and how much she errands in a given period. Failing to fetch such details, we couldn’t calculate her net worth. She enjoys a low key life with her family; thus, we don’t think she spends significant amounts like other footballer WAGs.
Wijnaldum earns a handsome figure from his football contract with Inter Milan. Only his earnings are significant enough to take care of his daily needs and wants.
Mirella Pereira and Georginio Wijnaldum Relationship
Georginio Wijnaldum met with his girlfriend in 2017. The PSG star was going through heartbreak after being separated from his long-term relationship with Virginia Braaf. But, Mirella kept faith in Wijnaldum and supported him massively.
The pair was entirely impressed by each other’s personalities and formed a strong bond. They talked about interests, future plans, and feelings. Their conversation became a refreshing session for them. Mirella followed her partner to England and Paris. They haven’t tied the knot yet, but we believe the special news could arrive soon.
Mirella Pereira and Georginio Wijnaldum Children
The duo has two beautiful children. Their first child, a son, Jacián Emile, was born in September 2017. Mirella gave birth to their second child, a son, Julián Emilio Wijnaldum, in April 2020.
Mirella Pereira Social media
Mirella has earned massive popularity on social media after her relationship with Wijnaldum came into the public eye. Her Instagram feed is complete with pictures of herself. The content she shares suggests that she loves adventure and often spends time in the snow with the kids. Most of her posts are her pictures as she does not share her boyfriend’s pictures on her handle.
