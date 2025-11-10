Denmark
Yussuf Poulsen Girlfriend Maria Duus Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Maria Duus is the stunning girlfriend of Hamburger SV star Yussuf Poulsen. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Apart from being a supportive girlfriend and casting mother, Maria is also a big-hearted person. She has gained popularity on Instagram through her alluring photos. Many fans believe she is the wife of Yussuf Poulsen. However, the information is not correct as the pair are yet to get married. Even though their relationship is no secret to the fans, many don’t know how Maria is as a person. So, today we are going to take a deep dive into the exciting life of the beautiful Danish lady. Follow along to learn the age, net worth, career, kids and family of the girlfriend of Yussuf Poulsen.
Maria Duus Childhood and Family
Maria was born on July 14, 1994. She is a person who likes the spotlight and stardom. Often she flaunts the red carpet with her boyfriend. She makes many public appearances, and her Instagram profile is a live directory of her day to day life. Despite such a personality, she has maintained secrecy regarding her family and childhood. We currently don’t know the name of her father and mother. She hasn’t yet disclosed whether she has a sibling. We are still investigating to find the missing pieces. So stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend of Yussuf Poulsen.
Maria Duus Education
Maria went to high school in her hometown. After she graduated, she joined the curriculum of a university. But her course is still unknown. We are unsure whether Maria met with his boyfriend when she was still in college. No details about her education are revealed to the public.
Maria Duus career
Maria is a successful model with a large fanbase. She has collaborated with major brands and has done photoshoots for top magazines. She is also a brand ambassador for a jewellery brand. Her passion and hard work have earned her fame in the modelling industry, and she is on the right track to make it big. The glamour world has always been her dream world, and she has managed to protect and grow her dream.
Maria is also an Instagram influencer. Her alluring figure and beautiful face have earned her a lot of fans on the social media platform. She currently has 21k followers. She has collaborated with top brands to promote their brands on social media. We are unsure of the amount of money she errands from brand endorsements. However, looking at her reach and influence, our guess is that her earnings alone are enough to provide a comfortable living.
Maria Duus Net Worth
Maria’s yearly earnings are unknown. We are still investigating the matter. But calculating her net worth has been difficult for us without the complete data set.
Yussuf Poulsen’s net worth is believed to be around €10 Million. His current wages at RB Leipzig is considered to be €2 Million-per-year. His career at this point seems on the rise, so there is a high possibility that he would earn a lucrative contract very soon.
Maria Duus boyfriend Yussuf Poulsen
Yussuf Poulsen started his professional journey with Danish team Lyngby BK. With his natural goalscoring abilities and top-notch shooting skills, it didn’t take him long to rise to the top of his country’s charts. RB Leipzig signed him in 2013, and he has been an integral part of the squad since then. He has already scored five goals in the current campaign and given three assists despite suffering from a Torn Muscle Fibre issue.
Maria Duus and Yussuf Poulsen relationship
Yussuf Poulsen met with his girlfriend in 2015. Since their first meeting, she has taken up a prominent place in the striker’s heart. After their initial meeting, the duo started meeting each other very often and found out that they had many common likes and dislikes. The pair have been inseparable since then. After the arrival of their first child, their relationship has grown even stronger. Many fans have a misconception that the couple is married. But our information suggests that the duo is yet to tie the knot.
Yussuf proposed to her girlfriend on July 3, 2019. Obviously, she said yes. But they haven’t planned their wedding yet. We believe that they will soon announce the big news.
Maria Duus and Yussuf Poulsen Children
Yussuf and Maria became father and mother for the first time in October 2020, when she brought their son into the world. She posts a lot of images of the child on her Instagram page. But the pair haven’t revealed the anime of their son yet.
Maria Duus Social media
Maria is very active on social media. She has a great fanbase that likes and supports her content. She has posted more than 200 posts until now on Instagram. She mostly posts pictures of herself with her boyfriend and her son. Maria Duus shares her happy moments through reels and stories. She is an extrovert who loves sharing her everyday activities.
Anne-Laure Louis Childhood and Family
Anne-Laure Louis was born on September 27, 1991. She maintains a low profile online and doesn’t share much private information in the public media. That’s why we couldn’t fetch details about her parents. Whether she has a sibling is also unknown at this point. We are still searching for the missing pieces and will update the article as soon as we find new information. Stay tuned to know more about the wife of Martin Braithwaite.
Anne-Laure Louis Education
Anne-Laure completed her high school graduation from a local institution. She enrolled in the curriculum of a university straight after that. But due to the lack of information, we couldn’t fetch the institution’s name and what course she took. We don’t have an information regarding her school name and graduation as well. She studied at a popular university and became a journalist at a very young age.
Anne-Laure Louis career
Anne-Laure is a successful TV host and journalist. She saw rapid growth due to massive effort and hardship in her professional area. She rose the corporate ladder swiftly, and now she is a respected TV personality.
She has also achieved success with her own business. She founded a clothing brand named Trente. She has also ventured into the food and dining business. In 2020, she opened a restaurant in Barcelona with the help of her husband.
Anne-Laure Louis Net Worth
Anne’s net worth is believed to be around £1 Million. The primary source of her earnings is her business line and her wages from the TV job. She is a bossy woman who likes to lead a luxurious life, and her high achievements in her career have provided her with the comfort to do so.
Braithwaite’s yearly salary is £7 Million, and his net worth is believed to be £15 Million.
Anne-Laure Louis husband Martin Braithwaite
Martin Braithwaite started his career from the bottom of the chain with a small Danish team named FC Midtjylland Youth. After that, he went to France and England but finally chose to settle in Spain with CD Leganés. The scouting team of FC Barcelona picked out his incredible striking abilities. The Catalan giants signed him in 2020. Braithwaite showed great composure during his first season. Due to a severe knee injury, he has taken a hit in this campaign. But, his career seems only on the rise at this point.
Anne-Laure Louis and Martin Braithwaite relationship
Martin Braithwaite met with his wife while still playing for the French team Toulouse. We are uncertain whether it was love at first sight. But the duo was swift enough to understand the attraction. They dated for a long time before tying the knot in June 2019. Many guests attended their Grand wedding ceremony.
Anne-Laure Louis and Martin Braithwaite Children
Anne-Laure Louis and Martin Braithwaite have four beautiful children. The duo first felt the happiness of being father and mother In April 2015 when their first son Romeo was born. Due to the lack of information available online, we could not track down the birth date and names of their following two sons. In 2020, the couple welcomed their youngest son, Valentino. Recently the couple confirmed that they are expecting a baby girl.
Anne-Laure Louis Social media
Anne has gained a lot of fame on social media. She has a massive fanbase of 34.9k followers on Instagram. She likes to show her baby bump to the world as she has posted many pictures on social media platforms. She is already the mother of four children, and from her feed, it’s evident that she likes to spend quality time with her sons.
From the several tough moments Sabrina has gone through, we could surely say that she has a strong personality. She is a professional hairdresser and has earned fame in the industry after several years of work. However, her love life is very simple as she only has one person in her life for a very long time. Danish star Christian Eriksen is very well respected and known in the footballing world as he has achieved many wonderful feats in his career.
Even though his career is very interesting, we think you’re here to know more about his love life and specifically about his girlfriend Of Christian Eriksen. We will reveal many intriguing facts about Danish beauty. Read until the end of this article to find everything there is to learn about Sabrina Kvist Jensen.
Sabrina Kvist Jensen Childhood and Family
Sabrina came to the earth on August 24, 1992. The information suggests that she was born in Tommerup, Denmark, which makes her Danish. Despite being a famous WAG, the stunning beauty has maintained secrecy regarding her private information.
That’s why we currently don’t know anything about her father and mother. However, they did their best to raise the child and taught her great ethics and values. Whether she has any siblings is still unknown. We are still investigating the matter and will update the article if we find new data. So stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend Of Christian Eriksen.
Sabrina Kvist Jensen Education
Sabrina’s educational journey is a mystery to us as she hasn’t shared much in any public appearances. We believe she went to a local high school in her hometown. She took classes of professional hairdressing in England after moving with Eriksen, but we are not sure if she attended an institution for that. She wanted to learn the skill from an early age and might have learned from an expert when she was very young.
Sabrina Kvist Jensen career
Sabrina is a professional hairdresser. We are currently unsure whether she has her own salon or is working for someone else. However, we believe she has gained the respect and faith of her customers over the years. Currently, she earns a handsome amount from her daily work.
Sabrina has always avoided public attention to her personal life. She maintains a low-key lifestyle and doesn’t like excessive attraction from the media. That’s why gathering information about her professional life has become quite difficult for us.
However, our information suggests that Sabrina is a philanthropist. She supports and donates to the Fodboldfonden organisation that ensures a better life for poverty-stricken children. Well, that’s a fabulous aide of her personality. She is a big-hearted person and doesn’t like to make a fuss about her contributions either.
Sabrina Kvist Jensen Net Worth
Sabrina’s net worth is currently unknown. We believe she has accumulated a large sum from her hairdressing career. However, as we are unsure about her wages, we couldn’t calculate the exact amount of her net worth. She is a pretty low-key person and doesn’t like the luxurious lifestyle. So she spends significantly less than other famous WAGS and donates a large sum of her earnings to charity. We are still investigating the missing information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Christian Eriksen.
Sabrina Kvist Jensen and Christian Eriksen’s relationship
Christian Eriksen has been with her girlfriend for almost a decade. The duo met back in 2012. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t fetch how, when and where they met. However, right after their first meeting, they were convinced that they were supposed to take the relationship further.
They started meeting each other and formed a solid bond over time. She was a hairdresser who also worked at a clothing shop in England. As they maintained a low-key lifestyle and often dated secretly, many fans didn’t know about their relationship in the initial years. However, they stayed together and passed many challenges with the support of each other.
When Eriksen was playing for Tottenham, a rumour circulated that Sabrina cheated on her partner with Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen. However, when questioned in the media, Eriksen and Vertonghen both ruled out the talks, saying that it is bulls***. Recently the Danish midfielder suffered the lowest point of his career when he experienced a heart problem during a EURO 2020 match and fell on the pitch. It was a challenging moment for the family. However, the Danish star has made a comeback recently and is planning to resume his career.
Sabrina Kvist Jensen and Christian Eriksen Children
The duo welcomed their first and only child, a son named Alfred Eriksen, in 2018. The pair loves to spend time with their son. Sabrina has a picture with her son as her Instagram profile picture.
Sabrina Kvist Jensen Social media
Sabrina has an account on Instagram. However, she has kept it private. She rarely posts on public media as she prefers to spend time with her family rather than scrolling through social media pages. As she doesn’t like the excessive attention from the media and stardom, we believe her decision makes sense.
All eyes have been on Julian Nagelsmann’s side this summer as they look to wear the crown of Euro champions for the first time since 1996. Die Mannschaft is enjoying an impressive tournament so far, in spite of needing a 92nd-minute equalizer against Switzerland to remain unbeaten and finish in the top spot in Group A.
The hosts did not have any problems against Scotland and Hungary as they eased past both to establish themselves as firm favorites to go all the way on the home soil, and they will head into the knockouts assertively assured, with the midfield trio of Jamal Musiala, Toni Kroos, and Ilkay Gundogan putting in some magnificent displays to ensure fluid offensive sequences in the final third. However, the fixture against Switzerland did raise some doubts about the shaky defensive and offensive contributions from the full-backs.
While Denmark will love the underdog status going into the game as they look to construct a major upset in the European Championships, They are no longer dark horses in any competition; their experience, complemented by the quality of their individuals, is enough to consider the Danish side as genuine contenders capable of challenging any opponent. Kasper Hjulmand’s side came into the knockout stage on the back of three draws and will need significant improvement if they are to go deep into the tournament like they did in the European Championships in 2020, where they reached the semi-finals against all odds, showcasing resilience and tactical prowess throughout the tournament.
The quality of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has burst through in the group stages, with the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder taking control of the game with his scuff in the middle of the park. He showed his experience as he dictated the pace of the game and initiated attacks with his perfectly placed line-breaking passes. Cristian Eriksen has been shown his prowess alongside Rasmus Hojlund in attack.
Team News
Germany
The hosts are sweating over the extent of injury to Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger going into the last sixteen fixture against Denmark. The 31-year-old has featured in every minute for the hosts so far; however, he was seen lying on the floor following the draw against Switzerland. Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann spoke about the injury after the match, stating: “He has a bit of a problem with his thigh. We’ll have to see. I hope it’s nothing serious. We’ll see. That could be quite problematic.”
He did not train with the squad yesterday and is now facing a race against time to feature at the BVB Stadion Dortmund this weekend.
Germany will see more changes in their last line as Jonathan Tah has been suspended following his yellow card against Switzerland, and Nico Schlotterbeck is expected to take his place in the starting eleven. Moreover, if Rudiger is ruled out, Waldemar Anton will likely partner the Dortmund defender at the heart of the defense. This would be a wholesale change for Julian Nagelsmann’s men, who have started all the games unchanged throughout the tournament.
While Niclas Fullkrug has already scored two goals coming off the bench, Arsenal striker Kai Havertz is expected to start for Germany upfront, with Toni Kroos and Robert Andrich in midfield. The creative outlets of Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala are also expected to keep their place among the eleven.
Germany Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Neuer, Kimmich, Rudiger, Schlotterbeck, Mittelstaedt, Andrich, Kroos, Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz, Havertz
Denmark
The Danes have enjoyed splendid defensive displays in the ongoing European Championship, having only conceded two goals in three games while keeping a clean sheet. They will be looking to frustrate Germany offensively by making it difficult to give away high xG goalscoring opportunities to Nagelsmann’s men. However, they have struggled to have their offensive setup score consistent goals with only a couple of goals scored so far, and they would be looking to capitalize on transition opportunities this weekend, especially with a changed Germany defense.
Kasper Hjulmand’s side should continue in a 3-5-2 formation, with Vestergaard, Christensen, and Andersen making up their back line. Wind will be expected to partner Manchester United ace Rasmus Hojlund upfront, with Christian Eriksen playing in the number-ten role. The man with the Arsenal tattoo, Hjulmand, has been suspended, and Thomas Delaney could take his place in the lineup alongside Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard is also an option.
Maehle and Kristiansen will round out the lineup, with the latter expected to slot in for Benfica winger Alexander Bah.
Denmark Predicted XI (3-5-2): Schmeichel, Andersen, Vestergaard, Christensen, Maehle, Delaney, Hojbjerg, Kristiansen, Eriksen, Wind, Hojlund
Germany vs Denmark: Key Stats
- Both Germany and Denmark have been unbeaten for the last seven games.
- Three of the last four clashes between both sides have ended in level scores.
- Denmark have yet to win a single game in the ongoing European Championships.
Match-deciding duel
Jamal Musiala vs. Andreas Christensen
Jamal Musiala will come into the game with high confidence in his ability to impact games with his defence-breaking dribbles, complemented by his venomous shots. He is an all-round player that can cause Dane defense problems to maintain their block. He can feature on the right, in the pockets, and down the middle, causing more concerns about containing the Bayern Munich midfielder. One of the world’s most exciting talents will be taking center stage this weekend with an opportunity to make his country proud.
However, Andreas Christensen is no pushover either. He has an equally versatile profile that can make Jamal’s life difficult. He is someone who is mobile enough to maintain the German’s change of pace and line of play. His ability to contain the former Chelsea academy midfielder will be crucial to determining how the tie plays out.
Prediction
Germany 2-0 Denmark
The hosts should get over the Danes this weekend, with the creative outlets in their lineup having enough quality to break the Denmark block and cause them problems. The fact that Germany can have plans A, B, C, and so on shows how versatile the team is at the moment and how they have the capacity to hurt their opponents in different sequences.
