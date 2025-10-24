Dragon Feeds
Zack Steffen Net worth, Salary, Contract, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more
Zack Steffen is an American professional footballer who is currently playing for Colorado Rapids and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Since joining Manchester City in 2019, Zack Steffen has been on a different level. He is now a member of the Colorado Rapids team which competes in the Major League Soccer. He was once shipped to a one-season loan move to F. Düsseldorf, but after failing to cement his spot with the German team, he returned to the Etihad.
Prior to this, Zack Steffen played with several American teams. He has gathered a significant sum through professional contracts as well. Follow along to learn more about Zack Steffen.
Zack Steffen’s net worth and salary
Zack Steffen has been playing senior-level football since 2015. In the past six years, he has played with some of the biggest clubs in America and recently, he has been involved with one of the biggest clubs in Europe. Thus, his salary has also increased significantly in the spell. Currently, he is earning £832,000 at the Major League Soccer . After crunching the numbers, we have found out that his net worth is $15 million. His value has not increased, but his net worth has reached a new milestone.
Zack Steffen Club Career
Zack Steffen started playing football at the age of five for the local rec league side, West Bradford Youth Athletics. Surprisingly he started as a central defender. But after failing to make the cut as a defender, he transformed himself into a shot-stopper.
Zack Steffen started his senior career with SC Freiberg II in 2015. After one year, he moved to Columbus Crew SC, where he played from 2016 to 2019. The highlight of his career is the 2017/18 MLS season when he won the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Award and got a spot in the MLS Best XI and MLS All-Star team.
After his impressive spell with the Columbus Crew, Steffen was spotted by Manchester City, who signed him by splashing a whopping $7 million. Later, his former club revealed that Steffen’s sale was the largest in club history. He also brought in the highest amount of money for an MLS goalkeeper.
After signing for City, he was shipped to a one-season spell at Fortuna Düsseldorf, where he appeared for only 18 teams. He returned to City in 2020 and has remained the second-choice goalkeeper. He has shown impressive spells in this season’s FA Cup tournament, which might prompt Pep Guardiola to give him more chances in the future. For the 2024 season, he moved to Colorado Rapids and joined the Major League Soccer.
Zack Steffen International career
Zack Steffen played in the 2015 CONCACAF U-20 Championship and the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup as the starting goalkeeper for the United States U-20 side. He even gave an impressive performance in the round of 16 of the 2015 U-20 World Cup, where he saved a penalty kick against Colombia to push his nation to the next level.
Even though Steffen received his first senior call-up on May 16, 2016, he didn’t appear at that time. Later on, in January 2018, he made his first appearance for the senior team in a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Since then, the American shot-stopper has made 28 appearances for his country. He was part of the team that won the 2019–20 CONCACAF Nations League.
Zack Steffen Family
Zack Steffen was born on April 2 1995, in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, the United States, to William Steffen and Stefanie Steffen. There is not much information available on the internet about his parents. He has four siblings: two sisters and two brothers.
His sister Katy played college softball at Penn State University’s Brandywine campus, and Lexy played collegiate soccer at West Chester University. We are looking for more information about his childhood and early life. So stay tuned to read more updated data.
Zack Steffen Girlfriend – Liza Carey
Zack Steffen has a girlfriend named Liza Carey. The American beauty was born on February 22, 1996. She has two bachelor’s degrees: one in Business administration and management from San Diego State University and another in communications from Ohio State University.
Liza taught students at Lemon. She has worked as an administrator at Free People and a front work area chief at LA Fitness in Columbus, Ohio.
Zack Steffen Sponsorship and Endorsement
Zack Steffen has a sponsorship deal with Nike. You can check his Instagram profile, where he has endorsed several products of the brand through his posts.
Zack Steffen Car and Tattoo
Zack Steffen has tattooed the phrase: forever my family on his rib cage, reflecting his love for his family. We currently don’t have any information about Zack Steffen’s car.
Zack Steffen Social Media
Zack Steffen is active on all three major social media platforms. He posts pictures of his family. The youngster also shares snippets from his football matches.
Ajax
Who Is Candy-Rae Fleur? Meet The Wife Of Daley Blind
Candy-Rae Fleur is famous for being the wife of Girona star Daley Blind. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Candy loves dancing, she has a strong fashion sense and she is pretty creative. This multi-talented woman fell in love with Ajax star Daley Blind a long time ago. The couple has remained inseparable since then and has formed a big family. In today’s article, we will cover everything there is to know about Candy-Rae Fleur.
Daley Blind is a product of the Ajax academy. Even though he spent some time away from his favourite team, he never felt as lively as he feels at the Johan Cruyff Arena. After a stint at Manchester United, the Dutch star returned to Ajax in 2018. Since then he has been the first choice left-back of de Godenzonen. Even though he has a pretty interesting career, we are only going to focus on the exciting life of his partner. So follow along to know more about the stunning wife of Daley Blind.
Candy-Rae Fleur Childhood and Family
Candy was born on March 29, 1988, in the Netherlands. She is a Dutch citizen and currently lives in her hometown. She hasn’t shared much about her family and early life on any public platform. We guess the Dutch beauty is pretty concerned about the negative effect of stardom and doesn’t want her private information leaked. Well, we believe her mother and father did an impressive job raising her, and they also taught her good ethics and values. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more details and will update the article once we find new data. Stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Daley Blind.
Candy-Rae Fleur Education
Candy completed her education in the Netherlands. She was enrolled in a local high school. However, we currently don’t know whether she went to college after that. Considering she moved to Manchester with Daley Blind at an early age. We believe she might have skipped university education.
Candy-Rae Fleur career
Candy is a professional dancer. She studied the art form in detail and gathered knowledge about Jazz, street and modern dance. After excelling in these versatile dance forms, she got ample opportunities to perform on stage, including in the MTV EMA and Vogue fashion shows.
Candy is also a model. She has maintained a great physicality throughout her career; dancing has also helped her in this sector. Having a fit body, healthy mind and a charming personality, she attracted the attention of the glamour industry. She participated in catwalks and also did photoshoots for some big brands.
Candy is a broadcast presenter too. We currently don’t know much about her in this role. We are looking for more information and will update the article once we find reliable data. Stay tuned to learn more.
Candy-Rae Fleur Net Worth
Candy hasn’t shared details about her earnings. We could not calculate her net worth due to the lack of information. We believe she has accumulated a handsome sum from her dancing, modelling and broadcasting role. We are looking for the exact number.
Candy’s husband, Daley Blind, has a net worth of over £25 Million. Blind’s current yearly wage is £3,000,000. The couple’s added income helps them enjoy a luxurious life. They often travel to exotic places during vacation time.
Candy-Rae Fleur and Daley Blind relationship
Daley Blind met with his wife in 2013 before moving to Manchester United. We are not sure how they got to know each other. But we believe they were impressed by each other’s personalities in their first meeting. They shared numbers to take the relationship forward.
When it got to the second and third conversations, they were really into each other. In a short period, they formed a solid bond that is still intact. Candy trusted her man and followed him to Manchester when he was transferred in 2014. After six years of dating, the duo finally tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony organized in the Netherlands.
The arrival of their children has only made their relationship stronger and made them more responsible. The duo still relies on each other’s opinion on fashion, food, home decor etc. They are a happy couple, and we believe their love can pass the test of time.
Candy-Rae Fleur and Daley Blind Children
The duo has two children together. In 2019, Candy gave birth to their first son, Lowen Dace Blind. Two years later, in 2021, they were blessed with a daughter, Lemae Lourdes Fiore.
Candy-Rae Fleur Social media
Candy is very famous on Instagram. She has gained popularity due to her alluring looks and fantastic fashion sense. Her outfits are being loved by fans and she explores new locations just for photoshoots. She mostly shares pictures with her family and friends. She has a lot of images with Daley Blind on her account. 50k followers have taken an interest in her content, and her fanbase is continuously growing.
Dragon Feeds
Virgil van Dijk wife Rike Nooitgedagt Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Kids, Family, and more
Rike comes from a humble beginning. She earned success professionally and climbed the corporate ladder to become a top-notch salesperson. However, There was one time she had to choose between her work and love, and her choice completely changed the course of her life. So read the full article to know more about the Dutch beauty.
Rike Nooitgedagt Childhood and Family
From what we know, Rike likes to keep a low profile. She is not the typical WAG that enjoys stardom and media attention. For similar reasons, she hasn’t appeared in a lot of interviews. Furthermore, she has chosen not to disclose any information about her early life, father and mother. That’s why we couldn’t find her birthdate. We even don’t know whether she has a sibling. We are still investigating and will update the article as soon as we find new information. So keep checking!
Rike Nooitgedagt Education
Rike completed high school education at a local university. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t find out whether she attended university. But from what we know, she was hard working from a young age and didn’t hesitate to take bold steps.
Rike Nooitgedagt career
Rike started her career as a sales associate. Her efforts and hard work helped her to climb the corporate ladder rapidly. She became a fashion sales manager in a short time and made an incredible amount of sales. Professionally she was booming, but her love life needed attention. Van Dijk got an offer from Celtic in 2013, and the Dutch star was convinced to take the step. Rike chose to move with her boyfriend in such a moment, leaving behind all the heights she achieved professionally.
Rike has a strong personality and doesn’t give up on her dreams that easily. She is currently believed to be a fashion designer and earns a decent amount of money. In one of interviews she said, “I worked as a sales manager and sold different fashion brands to the stores in the Netherlands. I loved it but had to resign to follow my man everywhere football takes him to.”
Rike Nooitgedagt Net Worth
Rike’s net worth is believed to be around $200,000, which mainly represents her earnings from a budding fashion designing career. Van Dijk’s annual salary is £12 Million has a net worth of $25 Million. The net income of the couple takes care of their luxurious life. Both have businesses and will earn a lot of income every year.
Rike Nooitgedagt husband Virgil van Dijk
Virgil van Dijk has developed himself into one of the best midfielders in the world in the last few years. The Dutch international started his career with Willem II/RKC Y. His abilities helped him rise through the ranks and become an essential player for the senior team. In 2013, Celtic came in for the defender and for the next two years, Virgil enjoyed a successful spell in Europe. Southampton signed him in 2015, which became an excellent choice for the club as the defender gave some incredible performances.
His career took a huge turn when Liverpool signed him in 2018. Under Jurgen Klopp, he became a ferocious defender that some top Premier League strikers fear to date. His ability in the air and top-notch physicality make him a top central defender. Virgil helped the Reds win the Premier League and the Champions League. He is currently assisting the team in securing significant titles in this campaign.
Rike Nooitgedagt and Virgil Van Dijk relationship
Virgil Van Dijk and wife Rike Nooitgedagt are teenage friends. They have known each other for a long time as they grew up in a close neighbourhood. Soon their friendship turned into a relationship when they felt an attraction. The couple started dating in their teens and continued to stay close. However, in 2013 Van Dijk got a call up from Celtic and keeping his football career in mind, the move seemed to be an entrance to the European elite competition. However, Rike was also doing professionally well, and it was hard for her to leave everything and move with Van Dijk. But she chose to pick her love, and they have been inseparable since. In 2016, the duo finally tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony attended mainly by their close friends.
Rike Nooitgedagt and Virgil van Dijk Children
Virgil van Dijk and wife Rike Nooitgedagt are blessed with two daughters. Nila van Dijk is their first child who came to earth in 2014. The couple welcomed their second daughter Jadi in 2016. It is also reported that the couple have two more kids, but there is no information about the same and we couldn’t track or find any details about the same.
Rike Nooitgedagt Social media
As we said earlier, Rike liked to keep her private life away from the public eye. She doesn’t have any social media accounts on the major platforms. However, Van Dijk has an Instagram handle by the name @virgilvandijk, where he posts pictures with Rike.
Liverpool
Wataru Endo Profile – Net Worth, Background, Early Life, Family, Club, and International Career
Wataru Endo is a Japanese midfielder who plays for Premier League club Liverpool and the Japan national team. Throughout his early career, the player has always been regarded as the best in his business. He was considered one of the upcoming promising talents during his youth days, especially after becoming the captain of his national team in 2023. He was a member of the Japanese football team that finished as the runners of the AFC Asian Cup 2019. The youngster has played over 70 matches scoring 4 goals.
After being on an impressive rise during his early career, Endo’s trajectory has gone one level up since joining Liverpool. It is already considered one of the bargain purchases of the last summer window.
This article delves into the key aspects of the Japanese talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.
Wataru Endo | Early Life and Family
Wataru Endo was born on 9th February 1993 to middle-class Japanese parents. He had been in love with football since childhood and used to play a lot during his youth. Details regarding his personal life and relationships are not known to the outside world as the player likes to maintain secrecy regarding the matter, focusing the spotlight more on his performances on the field.
During his youth, the player joined the youth academy of the local club, Shonan Bellmare. After showing signs of technical ability with outstanding ball distribution, 17-year-old Endo was promoted to the club’s first team in 2020. Since then, the player has been developing himself to become a star midfielder in the upcoming future of football.
Wataru Endo | Club Career
Shonan Bellmare
After spending 2 years in the youth academy, Endo was promoted to the Shonan Bellmare senior team in 2010, and in the next 5 seasons, he played for the club, helping them get promotion by winning the 2014 J League Division 2 title, after being relegated in the previous season. He also helped them get a good 8th-place finish in the following season. His form throughout his time at that club was commendable and he provided 30 goal contributions during that time. His performances attracted a fellow Japanese team that finished runner-up in the 2015 season.
Urawa Red Diamonds
After signing for fellow J1 League side Urawa Red Diamonds, Endo managed to win the 2016 J League, scoring the winning penalty in the shootout of the finals. Another great season followed with the player winning the 2017 Suruga Bank Championship along with Asia’s greatest honor, the 2017 AFC Champions League. During his time at the Red Diamonds, Endo scored a total of six goals in as many matches for the club. After winning the elite in Asia, Endo decided to go towards Europe and made a move as well in the 2018 summer window.
Sint-Truiden
After joining the Belgian Pro League club Sint-Truiden in 2018, Endo played many matches for the club in his first season but only scored 2 goals with inconsistent performances. His below-par performance in the 2018/19 season earned him a loan move out of Belgium for the next season.
VfB Stuttgart
Endo joined the German club VfB Stuttgart on 13th August 2019 on a loan deal until the end of that season. However, his outstanding performances in Germany influenced Stuttgart to sign him permanently in April 2020. 6 months later, Endo extended his contract with the club until June 2024. In the next three seasons with the club, Endo chipped in with crucial match-changing goals on regular occasions including the winner against 1. FC Koln on 14th May 2022 to save Stuttgart from relegation, securing their spot in the Bundesliga for the 2022/23 season.
Consequently, his performances caught the eye of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and unfortunately played for the last time for Stuttgart in the DFB-Pokal first-round match against TSG Balingen on 12th August 2023, where he also scored a goal for the 4-0 win.
Liverpool
Endo signed for Liverpool on a four-year deal on 18th August 2023 for a transfer fee of £16 million, becoming just the second male Japanese footballer to play for the club. He made his club debut on the following day against Bournemouth and was praised for his performance in that match. Endo scored his first goal for Liverpool in a 5-1 win over Toulouse at Anfield in the UEFA Europa League.
After scoring his first Premier League goal against Fulham on 3rd December 2023, he started the next 7 fixtures for Liverpool and helped the club win massive matches for the league title. His efforts were awarded with Liverpool’s Player of the Month award in December and since then, Endo has become a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s team this season.
Wataru Endo | International Career
After impressive performances in the youth levels of Japan, Endo was called up to Japan’s senior national team squad on 23rd July 2015 for the upcoming 2015 EAFF East Asian Cup and made his international debut in the opening game of that competition. Despite being named in the 2018 FIFA World Cup squad, Endo didn’t feature in any of their matches. After again being named in the Japan squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Endo featured in many matches for his side and helped Japan reach the round of 16, where they were knocked out by Croatia on penalties.
Following the World Cup, Endo was named captain of the Japan national team in June 2023 and has scored three goals as of now, including a late goal in a 2-1 loss to Iraq in the recent 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Since then, Endo has become a vital part of Japan’s midfield and is one of the brightest players on their side with his impressive versatility and ball-recycling ability.
Wataru Endo | Sponsors and Endorsement
Although Wataru Endo’s other sponsors are unknown, the player has been known to have a long-term deal with the sportswear company Puma regarding his boot sponsors. Being an aspiring and developing player, Endo is certain to get more sponsors running after his signature in the future.
Wataru Endo | Philanthropic Activities
Wataru Endo has been quite known for his philanthropy, with many of his charity-related works. He along with his club Liverpool has a partnership with Futuremakers to help the needy by collecting funds from signed shirt and jersey sales. Other details regarding his philanthropy are not known yet.
Wataru Endo | Records and Statistics
Wataru Endo’s statistics as a player, encompassing all his appearances and goal contributions for the teams he has played for till now in his career, are presented in the table below:
|Teams
|Appearances
|Goals
|Assists
|Shonan Bellmare
|167
|24
|7
|VfB Stuttgart
|133
|15
|12
|Urawa Red Diamonds
|108
|6
|7
|Sint-Truidense VV
|33
|2
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|31
|2
|2
|Japan
|61
|3
|4
Wataru Endo | Net Worth
Wataru Endo reportedly has an approximate net worth of around $1-$5 million. Much of it is due to his huge contract with Liverpool, which includes impressive wages of around £2,500,000 per year. With a great season, Endo will earn more than this and he is already a hot property in trade.
Wataru Endo | Cars and Tattoos
Wataru Endo is not an open person, as he isn’t flashy and doesn’t like to show his life on social media. However, he is not known to have any luxury cars but the player surely would like to buy some in the future. Regarding tattoos, the player is known to have no ink on his body as per various sources.
