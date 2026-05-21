18yo Wins Liverpool Women’s Player of the Month for April After Stunning FA Cup Winner on Return From 400-Day Injury Absence

Some football moments write themselves, and Zara Shaw’s return to action in April was exactly that kind of story.

The 18-year-old Scouser has been voted Liverpool FC Women’s Standard Chartered Player of the Month for April by supporters, and it is impossible to argue with the choice.

Zara Shaw Wins Liverpool Women’s Player of the Month for April. [Image via Liverpool]

Shaw came off the bench in extra time of the Women’s FA Cup quarter-final at Charlton Athletic and scored in the 115th minute to send Liverpool through to the semi-finals. It was her first appearance for the senior side in over 400 days, having fought back from the second ACL injury of her young career. That she produced a match-winning moment in those circumstances is the kind of thing that makes women’s football so worth following.

"For the fans to recognise me and give me some appreciation is really nice."



Zara Shaw on winning April's @StanChart Player of the Month award 👏 — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) May 20, 2026

What the Win Means to Shaw

Collecting the trophy at the AXA Melwood Training Centre, Shaw was characteristically humble about the recognition. She admitted she did not expect it, pointed to the joy of simply being back with the squad and described the supporters’ vote as genuinely touching. The Charlton goal, she said, is something she will carry with her forever. Given everything she has been through to get back on that pitch, that feels entirely right.

WHAT A STRIKE ZARA SHAW!!!!!!!! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/mpaZWqYg04 — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) November 24, 2024

A Season Defined by Ceri Holland and One Magical Moment

The monthly award table from 2025/26 tells its own story. Ceri Holland won three of the eight monthly prizes across the campaign, reflecting her outstanding season in midfield. Beata Olsson claimed two consecutive awards in the autumn.

Things you love to see 🙌



Zara Shaw hit another milestone in her recovery from an ACL injury as she completed 45 minutes for the U21s against Sheffield United this afternoon ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Nw86JBmi4v — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) April 1, 2026

Shaw’s April win stands apart from all of them though, not because of volume of performances but because of the sheer emotional weight of the single moment that earned it.

A Future That Looks Bright

Two ACL injuries before turning 19 would break most players. Shaw has come through it and scored a cup quarter-final winner on her comeback. Liverpool have something genuinely special here if they can keep her fit.

Congratulations, Zara 🤩



She’s your @StanChart Player of the Month for April 🏆 #Ad pic.twitter.com/Nyzw9bBDLU — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) May 20, 2026

Also read: Gemma Bonner and Gemma Evans Given Guard of Honour at Anfield as Liverpool FC Women Say Farewell to Two Servants of the Club