Everton Dragon
Daughter of Scotland and Rangers Icon David Weir Lands First Senior Call Up as Kenzie Weir Receives Maiden Selection
Kenzie Weir has received a first call-up to the Scotland Women’s senior squad for next week’s crucial World Cup qualifying double header against Belgium.
The 22-year-old centre back is the daughter of iconic former Scotland, Rangers and Hearts defender David Weir, which makes this a special moment for the family.
Weir has landed her maiden call-up as a late replacement for Rangers’ Leah Eddie, who has been forced to withdraw due to injury. Currently spending time on loan to Women’s Super League 2 outfit Ipswich Town from Everton, Weir is promoted from the Scotland Women Under 23 squad.
Regular Feature for Under 23s
Weir has been a regular feature for the Under 23s over the last few seasons which demonstrates her consistent performances at youth level. She played four times for Everton before joining Ipswich on loan during the January window this season.
The defender had previously been loaned to Glasgow City where she signed ahead of 2023/24. Weir regularly played in the Petershill Park defence scoring her first senior goal in a 3-0 Champions League playoff win over Lithuanian side Gintra which showcased her ability to contribute at both ends.
Huge Boost to World Cup Hopes
Scotland began their World Cup qualifying campaign with two thumping wins against Luxembourg last month. A Caroline Weir hat trick helped them secure a comfortable 5-0 win in their opening game before they beat the same opponents 7-0 at Hampden Park.
Two positive results against Belgium this week would provide a huge boost to their hopes of qualifying for the Women’s World Cup in 2027. Scotland face Belgium twice with the home fixture taking place at Easter Road on Tuesday April 14 before travelling to Den Dreef Stadium on Saturday April 18 which promises to be crucial matches.
Also read: Everton Women Interim Boss Facing Uncertain Future as Doubts Emerge Over Permanent Appointment Despite Strong Start
Everton
Everton Women Interim Boss Facing Uncertain Future as Doubts Emerge Over Permanent Appointment Despite Strong Start
Everton Women interim boss Scott Phelan may not get the job permanently despite an impressive start to life in charge at Goodison Park. The Athletic’s Megan Feringa exclusively told Goodison News that the 37-year-old may need to do more to secure the role full-time after a difficult season for the Toffees.
Brian Sorensen was sacked in February after nearly four years in charge, having won just three of 14 Women’s Super League games this season. Phelan then made the switch from Everton’s Under 18s to the Women’s team on a deal until the end of the season, initially enjoying a strong run of results.
Phelan Enjoyed New Manager Bounce
After securing an impressive 2-1 win at Tottenham on 15 March, Everton posted their fourth consecutive victory in the WSL. That was also the third win in a row for Phelan, and a result that saw them rise to sixth in the table. However, since then, the Toffees have suffered a gut-wrenching late defeat to Manchester United and a disappointing loss to local rivals Liverpool.
Everton now sit eighth in the table, 11 points above the relegation zone and one point off Brighton in sixth. When asked to sum up the season, Feringa explained the situation bluntly.
Infrastructure Issues Remain Concern
“Difficult. There’s no infrastructure around the team, and that vulnerability was on display this season,” Feringa told Goodison News. “Phelan has done well, but not enough to drive the team to the next level permanently. I wouldn’t be surprised if he doesn’t get the role.”
Everton face a tough run in with fixtures against second placed Chelsea and third placed Arsenal before finishing at home to basement side Leicester. The manner of their performances will likely determine Phelan’s future.
Also read: Everton Achieve Best Financial Results in Eight Years as Revenue Reaches Club Record £196.7 Million Despite £8.6 Million Pre Tax Loss
Everton Dragon
Everton Achieve Best Financial Results in Eight Years as Revenue Reaches Club Record £196.7 Million Despite £8.6 Million Pre Tax Loss
Everton have posted their best financial results in eight years, with revenues climbing to a club record £196.7 million during the 2024/25 season.
The Toffees’ pre-tax loss fell to just £8.6 million, though that figure was boosted by £49.2 million generated from internal restructuring of companies housing both Goodison Park and the club’s women’s team.
The final season at Goodison Park saw gate receipts top £20 million for the first time in 17 years, while commercial revenue grew a substantial 22 per cent following new and improved deals with Red Bull, vodka manufacturer Nemiroff, and corporate payments company Corpay. Goodison-related memorabilia also provided a significant boost.
Wage Bill Falls as Financial Discipline Improves
In a rarity for a Premier League club, Everton’s wage bill actually fell, down £4.6 million to £152.1 million. That represented the fifth lowest wage bill in the division from the most recently published financials, making the club’s 13th-place finish an overachievement in financial terms.
The accounts also highlight the financial stabilisation under TFG, with onerous short-term, high interest loans refinanced on more advantageous terms. Unlike previous years, there was no going concern warning from auditors that cast doubt over the club’s ability to meet liabilities.
Hill Dickinson Stadium Set to Transform Revenue
Revenues for 2026 are expected to rise to around £250 million to £260 million, depending on final league placing. New partnerships have been signed with major sponsors such as Pepsi and Budweiser, alongside the stadium naming rights deal with legal services firm Hill Dickinson.
Everton spent £52.4 million on new players in 2024/25, signing Iliman Ndiaye, Jake O’Brien, and Charly Alcaraz permanently, while receiving £56.2 million from sales of Amadou Onana to Aston Villa and Neal Maupay to Marseille.
Everton Dragon
Everton Midfielder Sustains ACL Injury and the Outlook For The Spanish Star is Looking Grim
Inma Gabarro has sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury, which will rule the Everton midfielder out for an extended period. The 23 year old Spanish international sustained the injury during Everton’s 3-2 defeat to Liverpool at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon. This is absolutely devastating news for the Toffees.
Everton announced the news via a post on their official club X account this evening. Moreover, Gabarro left the field in the 55th minute and was replaced by Kelly Gago during the Merseyside derby.
Ruptured Her Anterior Cruciate Ligament
Gabarro’s condition has now been fully assessed by the Everton medical team. Furthermore, it has been determined that the player has ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament. She will miss the remainder of the current campaign as well as a large chunk of next season.
The Spaniard’s injury capped off a disappointing Merseyside derby for the blue side of Liverpool. Everton was 3-0 down before producing a response in the second half, which proved to be too little too late for the Toffees.
Still Plenty to Play For
Everton have three games remaining this season, with still plenty to play for. Consequently, the Toffees are able to record a top half of the table finish with a positive sequence of results, which would represent a successful campaign overall.
Nevertheless, Everton have home games against Chelsea and Leicester City remaining, along with a trip to Arsenal. The fixtures provide opportunities to finish the season strongly despite losing Gabarro. He has been an important part of the midfield this campaign.
The injury represents another blow to women’s football. With ACL injuries continuing to plague the game at an alarming rate, which highlights the urgent need for further research into prevention methods and recovery protocols.
Also read: 15-Year-Old Signs New Two Year Deal With Sydney FC as She Commits Future Until ‘This’ Year
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