Daughter of Scotland and Rangers Icon David Weir Lands First Senior Call Up as Kenzie Weir Receives Maiden Selection

Kenzie Weir has received a first call-up to the Scotland Women’s senior squad for next week’s crucial World Cup qualifying double header against Belgium.

The 22-year-old centre back is the daughter of iconic former Scotland, Rangers and Hearts defender David Weir, which makes this a special moment for the family.

Congratulations @kenzie_weir



Another Tractor Girl (@ITFCWomen) making the jump to a full international



🇯🇲 @NatashaThomas_7

🇳🇿@GraceNevillePT

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Kenzie Weir



Go get em Kenz !💪 https://t.co/enQWbXdN8g pic.twitter.com/GMoQyBTMyX — ITFC Women Official Supporters Club (@ITFCWOSC) April 8, 2026

Weir has landed her maiden call-up as a late replacement for Rangers’ Leah Eddie, who has been forced to withdraw due to injury. Currently spending time on loan to Women’s Super League 2 outfit Ipswich Town from Everton, Weir is promoted from the Scotland Women Under 23 squad.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Kenzie Weir has received her first call-up to Scotland's Senior squad!



👏 Congratulations, Kenzie! pic.twitter.com/uvB3eg8psk — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) April 9, 2026

Regular Feature for Under 23s

Weir has been a regular feature for the Under 23s over the last few seasons which demonstrates her consistent performances at youth level. She played four times for Everton before joining Ipswich on loan during the January window this season.

The defender had previously been loaned to Glasgow City where she signed ahead of 2023/24. Weir regularly played in the Petershill Park defence scoring her first senior goal in a 3-0 Champions League playoff win over Lithuanian side Gintra which showcased her ability to contribute at both ends.

Huge Boost to World Cup Hopes

Scotland began their World Cup qualifying campaign with two thumping wins against Luxembourg last month. A Caroline Weir hat trick helped them secure a comfortable 5-0 win in their opening game before they beat the same opponents 7-0 at Hampden Park.

📞 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @kenzie_weir has been called-up to the senior #SWNT squad for the first time today.



She will replace Leah Eddie in the squad for the double-header versus Belgium. pic.twitter.com/D1BXFvMZfb — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) April 8, 2026

Two positive results against Belgium this week would provide a huge boost to their hopes of qualifying for the Women’s World Cup in 2027. Scotland face Belgium twice with the home fixture taking place at Easter Road on Tuesday April 14 before travelling to Den Dreef Stadium on Saturday April 18 which promises to be crucial matches.

Also read: Everton Women Interim Boss Facing Uncertain Future as Doubts Emerge Over Permanent Appointment Despite Strong Start