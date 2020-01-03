Arsenal Prediction: Probable line-up to face Leeds United in the FA Cup

After a poor start to the season, Arsenal started the New Year with a convincing victory over Manchester United and would be hoping to continue with the momentum.

Mikel Arteta’s men are set to play hosts to Championship side Leeds United on Sunday when the two sides face off against each other in the FA Cup third-round fixture. While the Gunners look to have regained their strength, Leeds are on top of the table in the second-tier and are strong under Marcelo Bielsa.

A victory for Arsenal would allow them to make amends for their early EFL Cup exit and allow them to concentrate on at least one silverware this season.

Mikel Arteta (Getty Images)

However, it would not be an easy fixture as the Whites have performed consistently so far and anything can happen in this kind of competition, where Premier League teams have chocked against the lower league sides.

Team News

Calum Chambers has suffered an ACL injury and has undergone surgery. He is set to be on the sidelines for six to nine months.

Hector Bellerin and Gabriel Martinelli are doubtful for this fixture, whereas Tierney will only return to full training in March after he suffered a shoulder dislocation in the game against West Ham.

Arsenal defender Calum Chambers (Getty Images)

Arsenal Prediction: Probable XI to face Leeds

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Emiliano Martinez (GK)

A much-needed break for Bernd Leno might make way for the Argentine to carry out the duties in goal, as he had started previously in both of their EFL Cup fixtures.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles (RB)

The 22-year-old is continuing to impress on the right side of the pitch. He was in fine form against United and should retain his place on Sunday.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos (CB)

After a sloppy and inconsistent display in the first half of the season, Sokratis displayed one of his best performances on New Year’s Day. He is expected to start ahead of Mustafi.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos (Getty Images)

David Luiz (CB)

The Brazilian was at his commanding best in the last two games. His leadership qualities also look to have improved. He is expected to start in the heart of the defence and help the team with another clean sheet.

Bukayo Saka (LB)

Kolasinac’s injury in the last game might be another chance for Saka to start. He has been a good cover for the injured players so far and has done well in nervy situations.

Lucas Torreira (CM)

The Uruguayan’s presence on the field, ever since Arteta took over, has influenced the Gunners in the right direction. He is slowly turning out to be a key player under the new manager and is likely to retain his spot.

Lucas Torreira needs to start games for Arsenal. (Getty Images)

Matteo Guendouzi (CM)

The Frenchman was on the bench against the Red Devils but could return to the line up ahead of Granit Xhaka.

Nicolas Pepe (RW)

Pepe was outstanding in the last outing and he has proved to be a game-changer when used in the right way. He must start this game, which could help him boost his confidence.

Joe Willock (AM)

The youngster has lost his place to Mesut Ozil in recent weeks but could be back for this fixture. He would be hoping to put in a fine performance and gain the manager’s trust.

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 13: Joe Willock of Arsenal during the UEFA Europa League Group E match between Arsenal and Qarabag FK at Emirates Stadium on December 13, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Reiss Nelson (LW)

With Martinelli still a doubt, Nelson might get a start on the left. He is yet to live up to his true potential and this game would be a good chance for him to improve his form.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ST)

He would be leading the team from the front and would be the lone striker up front. He would be hoping to score and increase his goal tally for the season.