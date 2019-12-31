Why Norwich City should plot a January swoop for Lawrence Shankland

According to the Scottish Sun, Norwich City are one of the clubs keeping tabs on Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland.

Lawrence Shankland, 24, has emerged as one of the hottest goalscoring prospects north of the border this season and scored his first senior international goal in October against San Marino.

He has scored 22 goals in 24 games this season though he wasn’t on target in the 1-1 draw at Tannadice.

The Scotsman has also attracted interest from QPR, Everton, Celtic, Rangers and Brentford, the report adds. With Shankland impressing in the Scottish Premiership this season, Norwich City must go all out for the striker when the transfer window reopens next month.

Lawrence Shankland of Scotland vies with Luca Cenoni of San Marino during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Scotland and San Marino at Hampden Park. (Getty Images)

The Canaries are currently struggling to move away from the relegation zone, six points adrift of safety.

Teemu Pukki has been one of the rare bright sparks in an otherwise mediocre campaign, leading the club’s scoring chart with nine goals in 20 games. However, the Finn has lacked support upfront often, resulting in Norwich’s inability to score goals on a regular basis.

Dennis Srbeny is the only available back-up to Pukki following Josip Drmic’s hamstring injury that has ruled him out until January. In total, Daniel Farke’s side have scored just 21 goals in 20 games.

That speaks volumes about Norwich’s problems in front of goal and it’s an area Farke should make it one of his priorities to address in January.

Having said that, Norwich would be wise to make a move for Lawrence Shankland, who is currently turning heads. Shankland is scoring goals left, right and centre for Dundee United in Scotland and it would be the right time for him to move to the Premier League.

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke. (Getty Images)

The Scotland international is a calm and composed finisher in front of goal. He is also not shy about playing a defence-splitting pass if his teammates are in a more advantageous position in the final third.

His unselfish nature, coupled with his tireless work ethic, make him a useful asset for Dundee United. In the video below, one can get a glimpse of Shankland’s goalscoring ability from his time at Ayr United.

Verdict

The Canaries can benefit from acquiring a lethal striker like Shankland as he will add some much-needed goals and cutting edge to Farke’s side.

The Scotsman has the potential to form a formidable partnership with Pukki as both the forwards will complement each other well if given a chance to lead the attack for Norwich up top.