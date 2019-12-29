Why Southampton must part ways with Jannik Vestergaard

According to Sky Sports, Bundesliga side Werder Bremen are interested in re-signing Southampton defender Jannik Vestergaard.

Vestergaard, 27, played for the German outfit between 2015 and 2016 following a move from TSG Hoffenheim. He made 54 appearances for them and then shifted alliance with Borussia Monchengladbach. He displayed some outstanding performance for Die Fohlen in his two years at Borussia Park.

He then joined Southampton in 2018 for £18m after his country’s FIFA World Cup campaign. He was considered to be a prominent centre-half and the English outfit believed him to be a direct replacement for Virgil Van Dijk, who left for Anfield.

Jannik Vestergaard (Getty Images)

His move to the St. Mary’s stadium has not been successful so far. He managed to feature 23 times in the league last season. And this time around, he hasn’t started since the team’s 2-1 loss to Everton early in November.

Though Ralph Hasenhuttl gave him enough chances at the start of the ongoing campaign, Vestergaard has failed to grab the opportunities. The Austrian manager deployed him alongside Jan Bednarek and Maya Yoshida in a three-man backline and the Saints failed miserably.

Their stats don’t talk well about their performances so far as Hasenhuttl’s men have conceded 38 goals already mid-way through the season, which is the second-most by any team.

And Vestergaard’s performance in the heart of the defence has not been convincing. He also started in the match against Leicester City, who scored 9 past them in 90 minutes.

Jannik Vestergaard (Getty Images)

As a result of their poor defensive, the Saints boss shifted to a back-four and opted Jack Stephens to partner Poland international Bednarek.

The Dane’s contract with the club runs until the summer of 2022 and with Werder Bremen interested in him, according to the report, Southampton must try to offload him and make some profit in January to recruit quality players who can lift the team’s spirit and save them from further humiliation.

Going into a busy period, the Saints are placed 15th in the league standings after an impressive performance against Aston Villa, Chelsea and Crystal Palace in recent games. Before that, they were struggling to make it above the relegation zone and their chances of survival in the top-flight seemed bleak.

With the winter transfer approaching in no time, Hasenhuttl should consider bringing reinforcements for their backline as that is where the team have failed miserably so far.

Jannik Vestergaard (Getty Images)

Read more

Verdict

With Bednarek and Stephens coming to the fore at the right time, it would be a good decision by the club to leave Vestergaard out of their plans for the rest of the season and cash in on him when the opportunity presents itself.

Therefore, selling the Dane would work well for both the club and the player. He can revive his career by gaining game time in Bundesliga or any other league.