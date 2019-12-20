Why Tottenham should sign Wolves star Traore sooner than later

According to Football Insider (h/t Daily Mirror), Tottenham Hotspur players have urged manager Jose Mourinho to sign Spanish winger Adama Traore.

Traore, who plies his trade with Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, was on target against Spurs, scoring his side’s only goal in their 2-1 loss to Mourinho’s Tottenham last weekend.

The 23-year old Traore was running riot against the Spurs defence with his terrorising runs on the right flank and scored a stunner from outside the box to register Wolves’ equaliser.

However, his sensational strike was not enough to save them from the impending doom as Tottenham’s veteran defender Jan Vertonghen headed an injury-time winner to grab the honours.

Nevertheless, some Tottenham players were left so impressed by the youngster’s performance that they requested Mourinho to do everything in his capacity to land the Spaniard, the report claims.

Meanwhile, Traore is in his second season at Molineux Stadium since joining from Middlesbrough in 2018. After failing to nail down a place in his debut season with the Wolves, Traore has since then gone on to become one of their first-team regulars.

He has 4 goals and 6 assists from 26 games across all competitions this season, improving his own tally of 1 goal and 3 assists from last year. Often criticised for his poor finishing, Traore has proven his worth in recent times by turning more clinical.

The performance against Tottenham was one such, which his side lost unfortunately. Tottenham, meanwhile, have returned to winning ways since the appointment of Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese has helped Spurs climb back up the table after a series of poor results early in the season under former manager Mauricio Pochettino. Tottenham are now fifth and just three points short of fourth-placed Chelsea.

The team has now won four of their last five league outings under Mourinho and the players seem to radiate confidence on the pitch, which was not the case a few months back.

Everything seems to be clicking for the Spurs attackers at the moment, with winger Lucas Moura once again back amongst the goals. The Brazilian has now scored 3 goals in his last five league matches under Mourinho.

Before the Portuguese’s arrival, Moura last found the back of the net in the game against Manchester City earlier in August.

Though the news reads well for the team and its fans, Tottenham are also in dire need of a right-winger, with Moura being their only option at the moment. That said, the players’ urgency in letting their manager know about a potential talent such as Traore does not come off as a surprise.

Moreover, Argentine winger Erik Lamela has been sidelined due to a thigh injury for a long time and is not expected to return soon. Also, bringing in the versatile Traore would offer Tottenham the X-factor which he brings into the game with his rapid pace and dribbles on the flanks.

Verdict

His ability to deliver good crosses from the wing, and his skill to take on defenders in one-vs-one situations, make him a dangerous customer for any defence.

Tottenham could make good use of his crosses, with the clinical Harry Kane waiting in the box to finish off the chances. That said, Tottenham must make a move for the Wolves winger sooner than later as it would bolster their attacking options up front.