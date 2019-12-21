Leeds United report: Whites suffer frustrating 2-1 loss to Fulham

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United left Craven Cottage empty-handed as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Fulham on Saturday.

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s early penalty gave the Cottagers the lead but Patrick Bamford replied in the 54th minute. However, Josh Onomah’s goal gave Fulham the win and they are now nine points off Marcelo Bielsa’s men.

The game didn’t start well for Leeds United, who lost Pablo Hernandez to a hamstring injury in the first couple of minutes. And five minutes later, they were a goal down.

Defender Ben White conceded a silly penalty by putting his hands on Aleksandar Mitrovic, who needed no invitation to go to ground and the referee pointed to the spot. Mitrovic stepped up to take the penalty and smashed it beyond Kiko Casilla.

Tempers flare between Aleksandar Mitrovic, Ivan Cavaleiro of Fulham and Ben White of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage on December 21, 2019 in London, England. (Getty Images)

Marcelo Bielsa’s side struggled to threaten the hosts and although they settled down after going a goal down, the Whites lacked a cutting edge the entire half. Bielsa went for it in the second half, sending Eddie Nketiah on and keeping Patrick Bamford on the pitch too.

And that paid rich dividends, with Bamford equalising after a parried shot from Nketiah in the 54th minute. Fulham’s response was impressively swift, but only a brilliant save by Casilla denied it, as he tipped a 25-yard pile driver by Ivan Cavaleiro away.

Fulham showed good patience though, and they claimed their reward. From just inside the penalty area, Onomah thumped a right-footed shot which flew past Casilla, after White only partially cleared a Mitrovic attempt on goal.

More Leeds United News

Other than a couple of late, desperate threats on the Fulham goal, Leeds failed to rise as a unit and ultimately succumbed to defeat – their first in 12 league outings. Hugely disappointed by the 2-1 defeat at Craven Cottage, here’s how some Leeds United fans reacted.

Ben White disasterclass, I really can’t believe my eyes — Sarge (@SARGEE_) December 21, 2019

It’s happening again… — WBA Rainbow Stand ® (@TheRainbowStand) December 21, 2019

Sad — 92 Leeds (@LeedsUtd1992) December 21, 2019

Ruined Christmas — Davey Cryer (@DaveyCryer) December 21, 2019

Disappointing. Hope we can go get a few wins now — Jolyon Smalley (@jolyon_smalley) December 21, 2019

And the annual collapse begins 😡 — K I E R E N ! (@Kezzaa_B) December 21, 2019

It’s happening again….😡 — Jase 🇦🇺 (@Jase_Ace1) December 21, 2019