Why Ravil Tagir could be one for the future for Norwich City

According to Turkish media outlet Spor Haberler (h/t the Pink Un), Norwich City are one of the clubs tracking the progress of Altinordu’s teenage defender, Ravil Tagir.

Ravil Tagir, 16, has featured regularly for Altinordu in the Turkish second tier this season, making 15 league appearances so far. His performances have not gone unnoticed, with Juventus, Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City monitoring the centre-back as well. (h/t the Pink Un)

Clearly someone with an eye on the future, Norwich City must look to win the Turkish youth international’s signature this month.

The Canaries have picked up just 14 points from their first 21 games this season, and are at the bottom of the pile. Things are becoming tougher each for them, especially with the likes of Watford, West Ham and Southampton getting some momentum.

Norwich’s defensive weaknesses have been clearly exposed as they remain the only side to concede over 40 goals this season. That calls for drastic measures from Farke, whose side drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

With the team struggling to establish an identity for itself after a series of poor displays, the Canaries targeting Ravil Tagir seems to be a step in the right direction.

Farke has an excellent track record of nurturing young talents, with the likes of Max Aarons, Jamaal Lewis, Todd Cantwell, Ben Godfrey and a few more shining under his tutelage. And in that regard, the German tactician could help Tagir in the developmental stage of his career. However, as he is just 16, he would likely be deemed as an under-23 signing initially.

The Norfolk club definitely need more than Tagir if they are to improve defensively and stop leaking goals at an alarming rate. It’s very important for any side to have a strong defensive unit and Farke doesn’t seem to have that.

Verdict

Interest from various clubs speaks volumes about Tagir’s talent and potential, and while Norwich must quickly get his signature, signing a couple of experienced defenders who can come in and make an immediate impact is an absolutely necessity for Farke’s side.